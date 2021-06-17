Labor, supply chain issues challenge construction as local economy heats up

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in New Jersey fell from 7.5% to 7.2% in May, compared with 5.8% nationally.

New Jersey has now recovered 403,000 jobs, or about 56% of those lost in March and April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DOL release said.

Leisure and hospitality added 6,200 jobs in the state in May, the report said, by far the highest of any sector. Trade, transportation and utilities were next at 3,000 jobs added.

Construction lost 2,200 jobs in May, however, possibly as a result of a shortage of building materials.

There are bright spots for the economy, Curley said.

Home sale prices were up 12% in March over a year earlier in New Jersey, compared to up 11% nationally — the first time the state outperformed the nation on that score since the housing crisis hit in 2008.

And the success of e-commerce during the pandemic will benefit New Jersey, because it is located so close to major cities it is ideal for warehousing and logistics.