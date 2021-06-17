Labor, supply chain issues challenge construction as local economy heats up

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Builders are struggling with supply chain issues and price spikes for lumber and other building supplies as they try to meet demand, representatives told attendees at the Southern New Jersey Development Council's Construction Forecast on Thursday.
"The price of lumber sharply increased and surprised all of us," said Rob Curley, South Jersey market president for TD Bank. "There have been delays (in construction) as some wait for better prices. It has eased a bit recently but is still a big challenge."
About 160 people gathered in person, with more watching online, for the first in-person event hosted by the council since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, organizers said.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. gave an update on development projects in the resort, and said the city is on the cusp of announcing a 99-year lease on Bader Field for a major development. It does not include plans for Stockton University to build a coastal institute there, as previously discussed, he said.
The continued $300 per week supplement to standard unemployment benefits in New Jersey, set to run through early September, is also proving a hindrance to workers returning to the job market, Curley said.
New Jersey's unemployment rate remains higher than the national rate, Curley said. Yet businesses cannot find workers to fill openings and Curley suggested they lobby Gov. Phil Murphy for an earlier end to the "excess stimulus."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in New Jersey fell from 7.5% to 7.2% in May, compared with 5.8% nationally.
New Jersey has now recovered 403,000 jobs, or about 56% of those lost in March and April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DOL release said.
Leisure and hospitality added 6,200 jobs in the state in May, the report said, by far the highest of any sector. Trade, transportation and utilities were next at 3,000 jobs added.
Construction lost 2,200 jobs in May, however, possibly as a result of a shortage of building materials.
There are bright spots for the economy, Curley said.
Home sale prices were up 12% in March over a year earlier in New Jersey, compared to up 11% nationally — the first time the state outperformed the nation on that score since the housing crisis hit in 2008.
And the success of e-commerce during the pandemic will benefit New Jersey, because it is located so close to major cities it is ideal for warehousing and logistics.
Attendees also heard about changes in the way the Clean Energy Program is run in New Jersey. Previously handled by the state Board of Public Utilities, much of the program will now transition to being run by the utilities themselves.
Businesses and residents looking for rebates on energy-efficient appliances and other energy savings incentives will soon apply to their utilities rather than the BPU.
"The BPU will retain programs that pertain to new construction, while existing building programs will be moving to the utilities," said Marybeth Brenner of TRC Energy Services.
For more information, visit njcleanenergy.com/transition.
Cathleen Lewis of the BPU encouraged builders to consider including electric vehicle charging stations in their projects as a way to attract new residents and consumers.
The fastest charge will take about a half hour, she said, so people will shop and eat while waiting for a recharge. For residential complexes, ease of recharging will be a selling point, she said.
