Labor shortages, high prices likely to continue for shoulder season at Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY — Staffing shortages that hurt business along the Jersey Shore this summer likely won’t end as the area heads into fall’s shoulder season, a panel speaking at Stockton University in Atlantic City said.

The five-person panel made of local business leaders agreed Wednesday that inflation and labor shortages have hurt the economy. However, those issues did not seem to curtail large crowds from coming into the region.

“Luckily, that trip to Cape May is still high on the priorities list,” Cape May County Chamber of Commerce President Emily Paul said of consumer budgets while prices for goods remain high.

Overall, business leaders are still seeing trips to the Jersey Shore despite increased gas prices, Paul said.

Local gas prices continue to hover around $3.60 per gallon.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he was preparing to dispense an extra 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S.’s reserves to help lower prices at the pump.

Jim Ziereis, vice president of hotel sales for Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City region, said resorts got a bookings boost from large-scale events held over the summer, including the NAACP National Convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center in July.

He said the city should continue to look to bring in high-profile events.

“That was an exceptional year,” Ziereis said of summer 2022.

While summer businesses continued to boom past a restriction-ridden 2020, many still struggled to hire enough employees to meet demand.

“The Great Resignation,” as it has been termed, affected Jersey Shore resorts, with business owners scuffling for employees and replacing staffing spending with capital, said Stockton Business professor Michael Busler.

Supply chain issues also continued to hurt what businesses could offer, even delaying some openings, including restaurants at Caesars’ properties, Ziereis said.

A new roller coaster planned for the Steel Pier likely will have to wait until next year since many of the pieces needed for the ride are behind on shipment, said President Anthony Catanoso, who is also the amusement pier’s principal owner.

Most panelists agreed staffing woes will continue throughout 2022 and into 2023.

Busler blamed additional unemployment payments and extended eviction moratoriums for the challenging labor market.

He said he’s heard from younger workers who have chosen to stay out of the workforce because of extra money provided to them by the government as a result of the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of things, I think, that were done with good intentions that sometimes don’t quite have the results that we’re looking for,” Busler said.

To gain employees, Ziereis said employers may need to negotiate with workers, specifically with retirees seeking part-time jobs who may only want a job at four days per week.

“Maybe being a little more accommodating in that respect,” Ziereis said.

Paul also said more employers could build relationships with younger prospects in the community, showcasing summer employment as a career-growth method.

“They don’t see those ladders to success,” Paul said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.