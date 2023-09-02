EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When Lee Weiler, 19, was in high school, he liked learning about subjects that could be applied in the real world. That’s why he chose a career in the trades.

Weiler, of Egg Harbor Township, has been a full-time employee at South Jersey Yacht Sales for over a year. Prior to being hired, he was an apprentice during his senior year at Egg Harbor Township High School.

“I chose this because I could start my life, start making money and learn at the same time,” Weiler said.

As the cost of college increases and job opportunities are uncertain, students and young adults are looking for alternatives. A growing number of students are enrolling in trade programs, and many are taking advantage of dual enrollment high school programs, according to this year’s National Student Clearinghouse report. Meanwhile, enrollment at four-year institutions has been slowly declining over the past few years.

Mechanic and repair trade programs saw an 8.2% enrollment increase in spring 2023. Construction trades, precision production and culinary programs at two-year institutions all saw enrollment increases as well, according to National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit that “works with higher education institutions, states, districts, high schools, and educational organizations” to provide data on what educational decisions students are making.

In New Jersey, more than 34,000 students are enrolled in 21 county vocational-technical school districts, and the most popular programs include health sciences, construction and technical trades.

Before he moved to Egg Harbor Township, Weiler attended vocational school in Pennsylvania, where he studied automotive technology.

Weiler said many students “just don’t have a pathway” for post-graduation plans. It’s important for high school students to understand that there are options other than going to a four-year college or getting a job that doesn’t lead to a career, he said.

“A lot of kids don’t know about these opportunities and just get pushed into something,” Weiler said.

Some students are looking for alternatives to college, while some are looking to get a head start.

Brendan Gibbons, 19, started an internship in the information technology department of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority during his senior year at Egg Harbor Township High School. A year and a half later, he’s starting at Stockton University as a junior with an associate’s degree and a lot of experience in his field.

“I’ve always believed hands-on experience trumps anything else. You should have the book knowledge, but really you get the most out of the experience,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons and Weiler were both members of the first class of Egg Harbor Township’s pre-apprenticeship program. The program is funded by a Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education, or PACE, grant from the state Department of Labor.

Gibbons said that while his main reason for entering the program was to gain experience in his field early on, the cost of college also influenced his decision.

“I saw this as an opportunity as a way to pay for college while also getting exposure to the IT environment,” Gibbons said.

The school partners with local businesses and organizations to provide classroom education and field experience in several different trades.

“For many years we’ve pushed the college model. Now there’s a shortage in the trades, and there’s higher interest for students,” said Carmelita Graham, director of vocational education for Egg Harbor Township schools. “There’s not one model for every kid.”

Some of the school’s partners include the ACUA, Viking Yachts, South Jersey Yacht Sales, Ernest Trucking, the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program and Kaizen Technologies.

The school also works with the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, which seeks to diversify the area’s workforce.

“In Atlantic County, people think about retail, hospitality and casinos. We want them to think about more,” said Francis Kuhn, executive director of the Workforce Development Board.

Kuhn said the board wants to develop other sectors, such as health care, aviation and the trades. The pre-apprenticeship program is one way it is doing this.

The program offers career options for “sustainable employment,” Kuhn said. “It speaks to the issue that people aren’t necessarily planning to go to college.”

Both students and adults browsed tables at a trades career expo last month at Alder Avenue Middle School in Egg Harbor Township.

Maria Bernard, of Atlantic City, was with her son Navaro, 19, who is about to start his sophomore year at Atlantic Cape Community College. Bernard said she wants her son to remain “open minded” about a career after college.

“Sometimes having a college degree doesn’t guarantee a good paying job, or a job at all,” Bernard said.

Bernard said she has seen more and more often that graduates can’t find jobs in their field. She also expressed concerns about artificial intelligence replacing certain jobs, and said she feels like some trade careers offer more security.

“And for blue collar jobs, you know that no computer can crawl into a little space, or fix the AC,” Bernard said.

Employers also are searching for ways to fill the gaps created by labor shortages. Some described their struggles at the trades expo.

“In almost every field, it’s difficult to find employees,” said Sharon Hunt, director of human resources for the ACUA.

Hunt said the pre-apprenticeship program is the future of the ACUA. Both of its IT interns have stayed with them, and they have had interns in other areas, such as wastewater management.

“This is just another option. People aren’t aware of other opportunities,” Hunt said.

South Jersey Yacht Sales also has participated in the program for the past two years, which has been beneficial to them, according to General Manager Al Mury.

“We need to find help, and the best course of action is to provide training,” Mury said.

Mury said they are “willing to invest” in people, even if they have no experience. The hope is they will stick with the company after the apprenticeship, as Weiler has.

There are plenty of options within the company, whether people are interested in the sales end or the service end of the business, Mury said. Weiler had the opportunity to shadow various departments before settling into fiberglass work.

Sean Mulkeen of EEW American Offshore Structures said the company has been struggling to find welders.

“There’s so many engineers. They’re fighting 20 people for one job. It’s more of a struggle to find people for skilled trade positions,” Mulkeen said.

Mulkeen said he thinks there could be a large influx of trade workers in the next few years, since there’s “such a lack” now.

“It would be great if there was an abundance of workers,” Mulkeen said. “There’s not.”

For information about employment and training opportunities, visit learntrainworkac.com or call 609-485-0052.

