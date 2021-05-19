 Skip to main content
Labor attorney under contract for O.C. beach patrol investigation for a year
Labor attorney under contract for O.C. beach patrol investigation for a year

Ocean City Beach Patrol
BILL BARLOW For The Press

The special counsel hired to investigate the Ocean City Beach Patrol will do so for at least the next year, according to a legal notice.

Vanessa James, Esq., of firm Barker, Gelfand, James and Sarvas has signed a contract with the city to conduct the investigation into sexual harassment within the beach patrol.

The contract, paying her $175 an hour but not exceeding $35,000, began last Thursday and will run through May 12, 2022.

James will interview members of the Beach Patrol and individuals who posted anonymously to an Instagram page alleging a variety of sexual harassment offenses, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said in a written statement in April.

James will work in consultation with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office to identify those willing to share information.

As of Wednesday morning, the page had more than 170 posts of users detailing incidents of sexual harassment and assault during their time in or around the Beach Patrol. The posts appear solely as text, presumably copied from the messages received with names blocked out. The account had grown to more than 9,300 followers since it was started last month. 

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

