HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — After seven decades, a solider is finally coming home.

U.S. Army Pfc. Harry Hartmann Jr., a late solider from Mays Landing, is to be interred Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery. His interment comes a year after his remains were identified and 72 years after he had first gone missing in action in the Korean War and killed at 19 years old.

Todd Mick, who is married to Hartmann’s niece, said the return of Hartmann finally delivers closure to his family.

He said the ceremony laying Hartmann to rest was celebratory, bringing his family and community closer together.

“I think it’s a more of a celebration more than it is any kind of heartache,” Mick said. “The whole community’s pulling together to celebrate his homecoming, so it’s not really a morbid, sad time, it’s a happy time, and we all feel that way. … The sad times were 72 years ago.”

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, or DPAA, which seeks to recover and identify U.S. military service members from past conflicts and wars, said in a news release it had identified the remains of Hartmann on July 13, 2022. Scientists from the DPAA applied anthropological, circumstantial and dental analysis to identify Hartmann, with the aid of mitochondrial DNA analysis performed by scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner system.

Michael Mee, chief of identification at the U.S. Army Past Conflicts Repatriations Branch, said it was critical to families and communities to identify and return solders such as Hartmann. He said he often saw local veteran organizations such as the American Legion and VFW rally to honor a family welcoming their loved one home.

The Army Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, Mee noted, helps collect and communicate information to families and other government agencies about unaccounted for soldiers or Army airmen from World War II, as well as soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam wars.

New Jersey Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol pleads guilty A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group from New Jersey who stormed the Capitol on Jan.…

The branch has its members personally update next of kin and other family on a service member’s case, and works with other agencies to cover relevant burial costs.

“This is a greatly rewarding mission,” Mee said. “They’re extremely grateful to have their loved ones come home.”

Mick said Mee met with him and his family at their home for two hours. Mee laid out the history of Hartmann’s service, from the time he enlisted to the estimated day of his death, presenting them with an array of his military honors and photographs of his remains.

When officials last contacted him and his family about Hartmann’s remains, Mick said it came after years of anticipation and disappointment to the point where they almost stopped taking its calls.

“We weren’t really sure (of the purpose of officials contacting them about Hartmann), because they’d been calling for years and years and years and never had any good news,” Mick said. “It was exciting to know that they finally identified him through DNA.”

Hartmann was an alumnus of Pleasantville High School, and his father was a retired police officer in New York. He enlisted in the Army on May 7, 1949, and in the fall of 1950 was a member of E Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.

Hartmann was wounded Sept. 4, 1950, in Daegu, South Korea, just two weeks after he had arrived in the Korean theater.

On Nov. 1, Hartmann’s unit came under attack from troops of the People’s Volunteer Army, the Chinese expeditionary force in Korea, during the Battle of Unsan. He was reported missing in action the next day, having been captured and held as a prisoner of war at Camp No. 5 in Pyoktang, North Korea. Based on accounts from repatriated prisoners of war, Hartmann is believed to have died at that camp circa March 31, 1951.

Contractor scheduling cited in Atlantic City World War II memorial dedication delay ATLANTIC CITY — Dedication for a World War II memorial named after a local veteran as a way …

Four hundred ninety-five sets of remains from burial grounds around Camp No. 5 were sent to the United Nations Command during Operation GLORY in 1954. Thirty-eight of those sets could not be identified and were buried as unknown soldiers in 1956 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, colloquially known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

Sixty-three years later, in September 2019, a set of remains from Operation Glory was disinterred from the Punchbowl during phase 2 of the DPAA Korean War Disinterment Project. The remains were transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman, where they were analyzed and determined to be those of Hartmann on July 13, 2022. His name remains recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, although a rosette is placed next to Hartmann’s name to mark that he has been identified.

Mick said George Aaron, the late father of one of his close friends in town, knew Hartmann growing up. Aaron, speaking to Mick and his family, reminisced about his time with Hartmann, describing him as a great baseball player nicknamed “Brooklyn” due to his ties to New York. The stories, Mick said, brought tears to the eyes of Aaron, who has since died.

“He was one of his best friends,” Mick said.

The township will come together to honor Hartmann. There will be a procession of Hartmann’s remains at 10:30 a.m., starting at Township Hall on 13th Street and ending at Holy Cross Cemetery on Harding Highway.

Mayor Carl Pitale said it was an honor to have Hartmann returned and thanked the U.S. Department of Defense for its work identifying the late solider after 72 years.

“We never forget somebody who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Pitale said.

Pitale noted that he and Mick are friends, which made the return of Hartmann all the more impactful.

“It’s hard to express,” Pitale said. “It’s always relieving to yourself to know that a friend is able to get some closure.”

Mick said he and his family have history in the township stretching back over 100 years and that they have deep community ties. He noted his friendship with Pitale as well as his time in school with the director of Boakes Funeral Home, which is providing graveside services and other work for the funeral. He said he was touched by the show of support from the township.

“It means a lot to us,” Mick said. “Our town’s like our family.”

Hartmann will be buried with full military honors. Per the wishes of his family, he will be interred with his mother, Emma, whose remains are to be exhumed and then buried again, so she can rest alongside her son.

Mick said the ceremony was particularly important to his father-in-law, Richard Hartmann, who Mick said was only about 7 years old when his brother went missing in Korea.

“His feeling is that it’s an ending he’s been waiting for,” Mick said.

Mee said those with unidentified service members in their families can contact the U.S. Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 and discuss the case with officials. More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.