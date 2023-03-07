EGG HARBOR CITY — Police disarmed a woman with a knife and helped her escape her home that was on fire on Monday morning.

Officers received a call about a woman, 54, locking herself in an upstairs bedroom of a group home in the 200 block of London Avenue around 8:15 a.m., police said in a news release.

The 911 caller reported they could see and smell smoke coming from the bedroom.

Officers arrived, unlocked the bedroom door, and found the woman still armed with the knife while flames and smoke were consuming the bedroom.

The officers managed to disarm the woman before helping her down the stairs.

The woman was airlifted to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia, but police did not release information about her condition.

No first responders were injured during the call, police said.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

Police were aided by Hamilton Township police, city firefighters and both the South Egg Harbor and Germania fire companies, the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare and SouthStar.