Nearly three dozen people have been detained after flaming bottles and rocks were thrown at officers during a protest at “Cop City,” a new police training center that’s been the site of prior demonstrations and the death of a protester, Atlanta police said Monday. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a midnight news conference that several pieces of construction equipment were set on fire Sunday at the site for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in DeKalb County. It was the latest flare-up in a series of demonstrations in a cause that has drawn to Georgia both anti-police demonstrators and environmentalists who call themselves defenders of the forest. Surveillance video released by police show a piece of heavy equipment in flames at the facility under construction that opponents call “Cop City.” It was among multiple pieces of construction equipment destroyed, police said. Protesters threw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers Sunday at the construction site, police said. Other police agencies stepped in to assist city officers, and no officers were injured, Schierbaum said. Officers used nonlethal enforcement methods to disperse the crowd and detain those involved, he said.
EGG HARBOR CITY — Police disarmed a woman with a knife and helped her escape her home that was on fire on Monday morning. Officers received a call about a woman, 54, locking herself in an upstairs bedroom of a group home in the 200 block of London Avenue around 8:15 a.m., police said in a news release. The 911 caller reported they could see and smell smoke coming from the bedroom. Officers arrived, unlocked the bedroom door, and found the woman still armed with the knife while flames and smoke were consuming the bedroom.
The officers managed to disarm the woman before helping her down the stairs. The woman was airlifted to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia, but police did not release information about her condition. No first responders were injured during the call, police said. The investigation into the fire remains ongoing. Police were aided by Hamilton Township police, city firefighters and both the South Egg Harbor and Germania fire companies, the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare and SouthStar.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
econklin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.