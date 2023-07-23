ATLANTIC CITY — Back in the day, the city had some pretty unique attractions, like the Steel Pier diving horses of the 1900s.

Now, as the city continues producing bizarre experiences, Jon Henderson says "the biggest little event in Atlantic City history" wasn't horses diving 50 or 60 feet off towers into small pools but micro wrestlers jumping off the top rope of a wrestling ring, showcasing their athleticism and showmanship through the Knee-High Knuckle Buster micro wrestling matches that have been hosted in the city annually.

For the past eight years, crowds of more than 1,000 people have piled outside the Ducktown Tavern and Liquors' "Duck Hut" to watch eight people with dwarfism (a genetic condition resulting in an adult height below 4-feet-10), also referred to as little people, wrestle.

With the addition of a film crew that documented the lifestyles and careers of the Knee-High Knuckle Buster micro wrestlers at their championship matches Saturday, it's not farfetched to envision micro wrestling gaining more popularity with sports fans.

"Micro wrestling is a spectacle and not something you see every day," said Henderson, the owner of Good Time Tricycle Productions, which puts on specialty experiences in the city, including the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival, and the Tattoo Expo. "There's an appeal in that."

Henderson said the city needed more out-of-the-box programming to create diverse entertainment options.

“There was one wrestler break dancing, another one taking pics with people. … I love this place,“ said Ventnor resident Vraj Patel, wearing a red and white mask, who attended the micro wrestling event for the first time.

Patel has been a fan of WWE wrestling since he was a kid, with Rey Mysterio and the Undertaker being among his favorites.

“You see it online, and it looks like a blast. But once you’re here in person, everything is different,“ Patel added. “Awesome wrestlers, great people, great vibes.”

Dominic Anthony, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, said he‘s been to every Knee High wrestling event in Atlantic City since the program started. As a micro wrestling fan, he’s also been to matches in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.

He wore the authentic red and blue “lucha libre” wrestling mask he bought in Tijuana, Mexico, a few years ago. He hadn’t washed it since.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever been to, and I’ve been to the Vatican,” said Anthony, 28, who said he was 3 inches too tall to become a micro wrestler. “It’s where people like me can come here and have fun. I don’t have a lot of money to be spending in the casinos, so I can be here, smoking cigars, ripping Miller Lites, and watch Psycho body slam people.”

'We never disappoint'

Jacob Brooks, a brawler and high-flyer style wrestler known as "Lil Show" who participated in Saturday's matches, said, "When people come to our show, they think it’s gonna be a circus act, but we end up blowing people’s mind with our athleticism. The reason we keep coming back to Knee High is because we keep putting on great shows. We love it, they love it. ... We come here and show them what we can do, and we never disappoint."

Brooks said the wrestlers practice and train frequently. But when they're in the ring, they think of pretty much any moves they can do, and then do it, like his finisher he created called the Killshot.

Other moves include the shooting star press micro wrestler that Hot Rod did in the first match Saturday, jumping off the top rope with steel chairs, shoving yellow "caution slippery when wet" signs into other wrestlers faces, or even chugging beers like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, an actor and retired professional wrestler.

Brooks said he has been wrestling for the past 20 years. This was his fifth time in Atlantic City for a Knee-High Knuckle Buster event. He said the annual city event is just as big as their shows in New York City and Nashville, Tennessee.

"By being a wrestler, just doing what we love, we're changing the game. We're no longer looked at as just a 'comedy act,'" said Brooks. "I've never met a person that didn't love our show."

"What's offensive to some isn't offensive to others," added Henderson, who noted micro wrestling has been around for as long as wrestling has been a thing. "We can only be respectful on how we showcase it."

Henderson started the Knee-High micro wrestling events in 2016 as a dare at the former Hideaway Atlantic City club on New York Avenue before moving it to the Ducktown Tavern. He said hosting it for the past seven years at the city's center — the tavern is located at 2400 Atlantic Ave. — where the parking lot is fenced off for control, and drinks and food are affordable, just made sense.

Ducktown Tavern owner Johnny Exadaktilos has hosted other interesting events, including Colombian festivals, flat-screen TV giveaways during the Super Bowl, and Phillies playoff game trips where they travel to in the tavern's refurbished firetruck.

"Johnny X has never been afraid to think outside the box to drum up business and market Ducktown in various, non-conventional ways," said Brian Ireland, a bartender at Ducktown who's worked all the micro wrestling events the bar has had. "Well over 1,000 people attend, and it's something out-of-towners and locals alike look forward to all year. It's become something Duck is known for at this point."

Added Anthony, the 28-year-old fan from West Chester: ”Nothing is more Atlantic City than this lawn right here."