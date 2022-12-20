 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kitchen fire in Northfield under investigation

A kitchen fire broke out Monday at the 1000 block of Shore Road, announced the Northfield Fire Department Tuesday.

 Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer

NORTHFIELD —Fire officials are investigating the cause of a kitchen fire that broke out on the 1000 block of Shore Road Monday.

The city's Engine 64 with a three-member crew responded as died Pleasantville fire engine, a ladder truck from Linwood and a firefighter assist and search team (FAST) from Somers Point responded.

Northfield's fire auxiliary, police, office of emergency management & public works departments also responded to the call.

According to a department press released, three canines were rescued. 

The fire was bought under control, but the fire remains under investigation by the NJ State Division of Fire Safety.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

