NORTHFIELD —Fire officials are investigating the cause of a kitchen fire that broke out on the 1000 block of Shore Road Monday.
The city's Engine 64 with a three-member crew responded as died Pleasantville fire engine, a ladder truck from Linwood and a firefighter assist and search team (FAST) from Somers Point responded.
Northfield's fire auxiliary, police, office of emergency management & public works departments also responded to the call.
According to a department press released, three canines were rescued.
The fire was bought under control, but the fire remains under investigation by the NJ State Division of Fire Safety.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.