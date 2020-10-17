 Skip to main content
King tide, frost, start off Sunday, but it warms nicely for the afternoon
King tide, frost, start off Sunday, but it warms nicely for the afternoon

Sunny Cape May Low Tide Fall

A very low tide is seen over Cape May on a sunny, October afternoon.

 DAVID LEWIS Submitted

After the likely first widespread frost of the season Sunday, temperatures will rebound nicely during the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to rebound into the week, with 60s turning to 70s, all with dry weather.

That first widespread frost greets our Sunday morning. Hope your plants didn’t sustain any damage and you’re able to keep them going in the days to come.

The combination of a calm wind, low dew points and a clear sky allowed for rapidly falling temperatures on the mainland.

The shore, and Cape May County, were saved by warmer water surrounding them.

While you’ll need the layers to start the morning, you can drop them for the afternoon. With sunshine and a southeasterly wind, we’ll be warmer Sunday than we were Saturday.

High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s, spot-on seasonable for this time of year. With fall foliage conditions peaking in the far northern part of the state, it could be a good day for a long drive.

Like Saturday, though, there will be a round of coastal flooding during the morning high tide. The king tide, the highest astronomically occurring tide of the year, will be here. Even a gentle onshore wind like what we’ll have Sunday will push us into minor flood stage for one to two hours. If you flooded Saturday, you’ll see water again Sunday, though it shouldn’t be more widespread than that.

With a southeast wind, Sunday evening will be warmer. We’ll slide into the 60s and 50s during the evening, comfortable enough to leave the windows open. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s for most of the mainland, with mid-50s at the shore.

Monday will be a rinse, wash and repeat from Sunday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, seasonable, mid-October air, but a round of minor stage coastal flooding, too. Highs will top out in the upper 60s, and only the usual spots will see coastal flooding.

Southeast winds will continue to blow in more mild air Monday night. Morning lows will be in the 50s everywhere. Even though summer is over, it still feels like it has a fingertip on the region when you have nights like this.

The week ahead will be similar. Storm systems bringing rain, or really even clouds, will be a problem this week. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each have a low-pressure system from the Pacific Northwest that moves into the Great Lakes states but then makes a turn into Canada. We look upstairs to the answer, which features a large ridge of high pressure sitting over the Northeastern coast. This is translating into surface high pressures in the Northeast, which will shunt these systems to the north.

Plenty of T-shirt weather days will be present. Expect inland 70s from Tuesday through Friday. I may even be underdoing these numbers.

We could pop a few 80s near Hammonton or Upper Deerfield. The shore will be a bit cooler, but just as comfortable.

