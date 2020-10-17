King tide, frost, start off Sunday, but it warms nicely for the afternoon

After the likely first widespread frost of the season Sunday, temperatures will rebound nicely during the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to rebound into the week, with 60s turning to 70s, all with dry weather.

That first widespread frost greets our Sunday morning. Hope your plants didn’t sustain any damage and you’re able to keep them going in the days to come.

The combination of a calm wind, low dew points and a clear sky allowed for rapidly falling temperatures on the mainland.

The shore, and Cape May County, were saved by warmer water surrounding them.

While you’ll need the layers to start the morning, you can drop them for the afternoon. With sunshine and a southeasterly wind, we’ll be warmer Sunday than we were Saturday.

High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s, spot-on seasonable for this time of year. With fall foliage conditions peaking in the far northern part of the state, it could be a good day for a long drive.

