"King of Halloween" goes all out for Halloween

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Fire breathing dragons, floating decapitated heads, and chainsaw murderers are just a few of the scary attractions on display at the Col-lings Lakes house of the self-proclaimed “King of Halloween,” Brian Durham.
Durham, 60, has been providing neighbors with Halloween spectacles for at least 20 years. People from all over come to Durham’s home to drive by, take photos and view this amazing display.
“We always try to do our big celebration on Halloween day,” said Durham. “Since other towns do trick-or-treating on days other than Halloween, we get a lot of people from different towns coming to see our decorations.”
According to Durham, more than 1,000 children came to his house for Halloween last year.
Starting out with just a few props, Durham now has accumulated hundreds of Halloween collectibles totaling in his estimation anywhere from $15,000-$20,000. Additionally, he spends at least $1,000 a year purchasing discounted Halloween décor from stores like Spirit of Halloween and Party City. He keeps them in a specially made shed he built that also serves as his “man cave.”
Starting Oct. 1, Durham, his daughter Amelia, his son-in-law Joey, and friends Eddie and Al get the decorations ready for the neighborhood to enjoy. They set up cobwebs, lights, and about 80-100 pieces. They also include at least 25 electronic pieces, a 100-year-old cauldron, and handmade props, like coffins, built by Durham himself.
At least 10 family members and friends participate in the display Oct. 31. His brother, Mike, puts on stilts and chases people around with a giant chainsaw every year, becoming the “chainsaw man,” which has become a favorite attraction for people who visit the Durham’s home every Halloween. Meanwhile, his wife, Janice, prepares food and organizes their post-scare Halloween party.
“I’ve loved Halloween since I was a little kid,” said Durham. “I’ve been doing it since I was little, and I’ve been decorating for Halloween with my kids since they were little.”
Support Local Journalism
Halloween took on more of a special meaning for the Durham family after their daughter, Gina Marie Durham, 22, died Jan. 26, 2008. She was a senior at Stockton University when she fell four stories from the Caesars Atlantic City parking garage after being separated from her friends.
“To lose a child, I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said Durham.
Gina was just as enthusiastic about Halloween as her father. Her last Halloween before she died, she was a mummy who popped out of a coffin and scared trick-or-treaters.
Gina’s death took a toll on the whole family. However, Durham took the tragedy and turned it into something positive to honor his late daughter and do something for his community.
Durham, who is also a member of the Knights of Columbus, started doing fundraisers at the church he attends, Our Lady of the Lakes in Collings Lakes. His fundraisers include Halloween displays and hay rides. Over the years, Durham has raised thousands of dollars in his late daughter’s honor.
Durham and his family still enjoy showcasing a great Halloween spectacle every year. Now, his two grandsons, Reno and Dominic, are involved in decorating, too. Durham says they love it.
“I hope I can teach my grandsons, so they can carry it on,” said Durham. “I don’t know how much time I have left.”
Durham hopes that his grandchildren will carry on his “King of Halloween” title. He gives a special thanks to his family and friends that help him every year with the Halloween decorations. According to Durham, his extraordinary spectacle wouldn’t be possible without them.
Durham encourages families to come see his Halloween house this year.
“I don’t know how many kids will be here this year, because of the pandemic, but I hope everyone comes out to enjoy it,” he said. “I put a lot of hard work and love into decorating my house for Halloween.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.