"King of Halloween" goes all out for Halloween

At least 10 family members and friends participate in the display Oct. 31. His brother, Mike, puts on stilts and chases people around with a giant chainsaw every year, becoming the “chainsaw man,” which has become a favorite attraction for people who visit the Durham’s home every Halloween. Meanwhile, his wife, Janice, prepares food and organizes their post-scare Halloween party.

“I’ve loved Halloween since I was a little kid,” said Durham. “I’ve been doing it since I was little, and I’ve been decorating for Halloween with my kids since they were little.”

Halloween took on more of a special meaning for the Durham family after their daughter, Gina Marie Durham, 22, died Jan. 26, 2008. She was a senior at Stockton University when she fell four stories from the Caesars Atlantic City parking garage after being separated from her friends.

“To lose a child, I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” said Durham.

Gina was just as enthusiastic about Halloween as her father. Her last Halloween before she died, she was a mummy who popped out of a coffin and scared trick-or-treaters.

Gina’s death took a toll on the whole family. However, Durham took the tragedy and turned it into something positive to honor his late daughter and do something for his community.