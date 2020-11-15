Kindergartners make dog toys for shelter dogs for World Kindness Day

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — When Dennis Township Primary School was celebrating Kindness Week, art teacher Sheila McCloy saw a perfect opportunity for a project she had in the back of her mind.
To give back, she wanted her students to make toys for the shelter dogs at nearby Beacon Animal Rescue in the Ocean View section of the township.
“I had been thinking about this idea for a while, as a service project,” she said. “Kids love animals, and they love being kind to the animals.”
World Kindness Day is celebrated every Nov. 13 and promotes being kind to each other, yourself and to the world and to help everyone understand “that compassion for others is what binds us all together,” according to Inspirekindess.com.
The school celebrated World Kindness Day and Kindness Week last week in memory of Kanen Keating-Wear, a 12-year-old Cape May Court House boy who died last year after a seven-year battle with Ewing’s sarcoma, according to his obituary.
“Every year we try to focus on different local charities,” said Jamie VanArtsdalen, principal of the school. “We explain to the students, from pre-K to eighth, about how to be kind and small simple acts of kindness.”
In all, about 50 toys were being made. McCloy also wrote to the dog food company I and love and you, located in Colorado, which sent bags of dog kibble and treats to round out the kids’ kindness donation.
The toys were little felt cats in a variety of colors. McCloy passed out the toys that her students earlier in the week had made to give the kids an idea of what the toy will look like, which the kids immediately started squeaking.
To make the toys, the students stuffed them with a squeaker and cotton and pulled yarn through the felt to sew it closed.
“It’s a fine motor skill,” McCloy said. “But they do their best.”
Toys were delivered to the shelter on Friday. Beacon Animal Shelter could not be reached for comment.
Through the project, McCloy wanted the students to learn empathy for all. To instill kindness in them at such a young age is just what teachers do, she said.
“I don’t think about it,” she said. “It's just part of the job.”
Giuliana Bucci, 5, was busy making one of the toys on Thursday. She has two dogs of her own, Coco and Max.
“They’re so nice,” she said.
She was excited to make the toy herself and happy that the dogs will get new toys.
Bryson Kuhns, 5, was also happy to make toys for the shelter dogs. He also has a dog at home, named Patches.
“He likes to chase squirrels,” he said of his pup.
Bryson liked making the toys, adding that the shelter dogs will enjoy them very much.
“They need toys, just a couple,” he said.
