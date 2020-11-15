Kindergartners make dog toys for shelter dogs for World Kindness Day

The toys were little felt cats in a variety of colors. McCloy passed out the toys that her students earlier in the week had made to give the kids an idea of what the toy will look like, which the kids immediately started squeaking.

To make the toys, the students stuffed them with a squeaker and cotton and pulled yarn through the felt to sew it closed.

“It’s a fine motor skill,” McCloy said. “But they do their best.”

Toys were delivered to the shelter on Friday. Beacon Animal Shelter could not be reached for comment.

Through the project, McCloy wanted the students to learn empathy for all. To instill kindness in them at such a young age is just what teachers do, she said.

“I don’t think about it,” she said. “It's just part of the job.”

Giuliana Bucci, 5, was busy making one of the toys on Thursday. She has two dogs of her own, Coco and Max.

“They’re so nice,” she said.

She was excited to make the toy herself and happy that the dogs will get new toys.

Bryson Kuhns, 5, was also happy to make toys for the shelter dogs. He also has a dog at home, named Patches.