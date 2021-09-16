Killings of two girls leave local families stunned and struggling for answers

“The loss of the child is the most difficult situation for any school, staff, and our students,” the district posted. “Our thoughts are with the Sunnyslope teachers and staff as well as with Aleyah’s family during this difficult time.”

Maddox was unable to reach Cruse for nearly two weeks while Aleyah was with her in Arizona, Ridgeway said.

According to investigators, Coleman said Cruse was upset over a recent court hearing where she was losing custody of one of her daughters.

“On Monday, she (Cruse) thought she and the girls had COVID,” Ridgeway said Thursday. “She isolated herself with the girls.”

Ridgeway said Maddox and Cruse had been battling over custody of Aleyah for a long time.

“Kevin was going to court all this time and winning all these cases,” Ridgeway said. “But nobody ever took the baby out of her custody. He was following the court rules. … We thought the fighting was over because he won custody, but now we have to fight for justice.”

Maddox's family has set up a GoFundMe page to return Aleyah's body to New Jersey for a funeral.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraising goal was a little over halfway to being met.