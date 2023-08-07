PORT REPUBLIC — Three Monmouth County residents were killed Sunday night when their car ran off the Garden State Parkway and into a tree, State Police said.
At 9:52 p.m., a Toyota was rear-ended by a Kia near milepost 44.6 southbound, State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron said Monday.
Sabrina Kontos, 24, of Ocean Grove, and her two passengers, Dion Bullock, 27, of Asbury Park, and an unidentified 28-year-old Eatontown man, were fatally injured in the accident, Lebron said.
The Eatontown passenger's name was withheld Monday while next of kin was notified, Lebron said.
The crash remains under investigation.
