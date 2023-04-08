ATLANTIC CITY — Na'Sai Ellis' Spider-Man basket was overflowing with his bounty of eggs Saturday afternoon.

Still, the 6-year-old city boy kept piling more of the colorful eggs into his basket with the help of his grandmother, Rashada Ellis, and great-grandmother, Maxine.

Dozens of kids flocked to Brown's Park on Bacharach Boulevard for the Easter Egg Hunt, presented by the Mayor's Office of Special Events in partnership with Midtown CDC.

Live music, food vendors and crafts filled the parking lot of the Atlantic Cape Community College's Charles D. Worthington campus across the street. The Atlantic City Fire Department and the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office were among other organizations on hand.

Hundreds of eggs were scattered in the grassy area and playground of Brown's Park by a handful of volunteers about a half-hour before the hunt. When noon hit, kids flocked around the green, looking for special eggs with characters on them that awarded the kids with special Easter baskets.

The city even had extra buckets on hand for kids who didn't have one.

"It looks like they had a nice amount of eggs for the kids," Rashada Ellis said. "That was nice. They didn't have to worry about running to get all the eggs. They could just take their time and enjoy the moment."

Ellis said the family plans to go to church Sunday for Easter "and then some good eating" after.

City resident Danielle Blackson, 28, who was there with her daughter, Ariela, 8, and a group of friends, was one of several people who wanted to participate in last weekend's hunt that was to be held at Gardener's Basin. But the storms last weekend canceled that event.

"It was nice that they gave out a lot of eggs today," Blackson said.

Ariela and her friends, Valeria Acevado, 7, and Charm Montro, 8, got water ice from across the street. Ariela was one of several kids who won a special Easter basket.

"I don't know! Umm, 96?" was her final egg count that she said she couldn't wait to go through later in the day.

Citlali Miguel was relaxing by the playground while she watched her children, Sofia, 10, and Irvin, 8, play as she guarded their baskets.

All three said it was a fun day and that they were happy with their haul.

Many of the families lingered in the park or across the street after the hunt, playing and socializing, including Blackson and her group of friends.

"It's a blessing to have stuff like this for the kids, especially in the city," Blackson said. "They're enjoying themselves."

Atlantic City Easter Egg Hunt