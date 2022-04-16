Kids scramble for Easter eggs around South Jersey

Several towns in South Jersey held Easter egg hunts Saturday.
At All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood, local magician Chad Juros performed for the children before they hit the ballfields searching for eggs with golden tickets, exchangeable for prizes such as Easter baskets and toys. There also were face painting stations, food and other special prizes.
At Tuckerton Seaport, there was an "Egg-citing Scavenger Hunt" where kids marked down the letters they found to spell out "Happy Easter." At the nearby Hand's Garden Center, kids went on an egg hunt.
Brigantine, Ocean City, Wildwood, Cape May and several other towns in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties also planned out events — from parades to egg hunts to games — to share the Easter fun with their residents.
PHOTOS: Easter egg hunts around South Jersey
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7507.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022. The city's Board of Recreation held its annual Easter egg hunt, which included face painting, a magician and prizes.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7471.JPG
Hugh Kaufelds, 3, looks for eggs Saturday during an Easter egg hunt at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7481.JPG
Charlotte Mabe, 2, of New York City, shows off her collection after the hunt.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7487.JPG
Crue Dowiatt, 2, and Dominic Garwood, 3, both of Northfield, check out their haul.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7509.JPG
The Easter bunny poses with brothers Wyatt, left, 9, and Grayson Skolnick, 7, in Linwood.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7417.JPG
Magician Chad Juros performs some tricks for the kids Saturday morning prior to the Easter egg hunt at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7419.JPG
Kids watch local magician Chad Juros perform some tricks Saturday morning prior to the Easter egg hunt held at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood. The city's Board of Recreation held its annual Easter egg hunt, which included face painting, a magician and prizes.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7423.JPG
Kids watch local magician Chad Juros perform some tricks Saturday morning prior to the Easter egg hunt held at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7459.JPG
Rebel Cortes, 9 months, of Egg Harbor Township, plays with a couple Easter eggs before the Linwood hunt.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7463.JPG
Kramer Kaufelds, of Linwood, holds his sons Hugh, 3, and Beau, 1, prior to the Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday morning at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7406.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7408.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7413.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7414.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7416.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7418.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7424.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7425.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7428.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7429.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7432.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7435.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7438.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7440.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7441.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7446.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7447.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7453.JPG
People watch local magician Chad Juros perform.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7456.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7457.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7462.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7465.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7467.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7474.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7476.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7477.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7480.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7489.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7494.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7500.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7502.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7503.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
Easter Egg Hunt in Linwood_7506.JPG
People gathered at All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood for the annual Easter egg hunt Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.
John Russo, Staff Writer
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For the Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For the Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For the Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Letters painted on brightly decorated eggs at Tuckerton Seaport spelled out "Happy Easter."
Emma Desiderio, for The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For the Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families stroll through Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio, for The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
tuckerton seaport egg hunt
Families enjoyed a stroll through the Tuckerton Seaport to find "hidden" letters on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For the Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
hands garden center egg hunt
Families searched Hand's Garden Center in Tuckerton for hidden Easter eggs on Saturday morning.
Emma Desiderio
For The Press
