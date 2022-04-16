 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kids scramble for Easter eggs around South Jersey

  • 0

Several towns in South Jersey held Easter egg hunts Saturday.

At All Wars Memorial Park in Linwood, local magician Chad Juros performed for the children before they hit the ballfields searching for eggs with golden tickets, exchangeable for prizes such as Easter baskets and toys. There also were face painting stations, food and other special prizes.

At Tuckerton Seaport, there was an "Egg-citing Scavenger Hunt" where kids marked down the letters they found to spell out "Happy Easter." At the nearby Hand's Garden Center, kids went on an egg hunt.

Brigantine, Ocean City, Wildwood, Cape May and several other towns in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties also planned out events — from parades to egg hunts to games — to share the Easter fun with their residents.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News