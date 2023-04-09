GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Towne of Historic Smithville held its annual Easter parade Sunday.
About 30 to 40 babies, kids and adult lovers of Easter gathered outside the Candle Shoppe and adjacent to the Smithville Inn donning their best outfits and Easter bonnets in a celebration of spring and Eastertide.
Serving as the marshal of the parade was the Easter Bunny, who had volunteered to take photographs and have breakfast with children of Smithville for the last several months. The Easter Bunny led parade-goers over several laps of a short route that had them pass by the idyllic lake on their side.
Organizers issued first- and second-place awards at the end of the parade for best-dressed boy, best-dressed girl, best-dressed baby and best Easter bonnet. The latter was won by the stylish Marci of Lacey Township, a dog.
Lacey Wilson, a Galloway Township resident, served as the day’s “Easter Bunny handler.” She said the parade accentuated the character of Historic Smithville for the holiday.
Aiden Rodriguez, 5 of Staten Island, New York, skips in celebration after winning an award at the Easter celebration Sunday at Historic Smithville in Galloway Township.
