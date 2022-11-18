Kid Rock joins 2023 Barefoot Country Music Festival lineup

WILDWOOD — Grammy-award-winning singer Kid Rock has been added as a headliner for next year's Barefoot Country Music Festival on Friday.
Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, joins country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker as top acts at the festival returning to the city's beach for its third year.
The Michigan-born singer is best known for his fusion of rap, hard rock and country sounds, heard best in hits like "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy." Both tracks are from his 1998 album "Devil Without a Cause."
Rock won a Grammy in 2000 for Best New Artist.
Rock produced a song of summer in 2008 with "All Summer Long," featured on his 2007 album "Rock n Roll Jesus." The single reached the top spot on Billboard's US Adult Top 40 chart, as well as the 23rd spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
