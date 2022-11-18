Kid Rock joins 2023 Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — He did say he wanted to be a cowboy, baby.

Kid Rock has been added as a headliner for next year's Barefoot Country Music Festival, organizers said Friday.

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, joins country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker as top acts at the festival returning to the city's beach for a third year.

The Michigan-born performer is best known for his fusion of rap, hard rock and country, heard in hits like "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy" on his 1998 album "Devil Without a Cause."

Rock won a Grammy in 2000 for Best New Artist.

Rock produced a song of summer in 2008 with "All Summer Long," featured on his 2007 album "Rock n Roll Jesus." The single, which sampled Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" and Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London," reached the top spot on Billboard's U.S. Adult Top 40 chart, as well as the 23rd spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

