Kid Rock joins 2023 Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — He did say he wanted to be a cowboy, baby. Kid Rock has been added as a headliner for next year's Barefoot Country Music Festival, organizers said Friday. Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, joins country stars Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker as top acts at the festival returning to the city's beach for a third year.
The Michigan-born performer is best known for his fusion of rap, hard rock and country, heard in hits like "
Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy" on his 1998 album "Devil Without a Cause." Rock won a Grammy in 2000 for Best New Artist.
Rock produced a song of summer in 2008 with "All Summer Long," featured on his 2007 album "Rock n Roll Jesus." The single, which sampled Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" and Warren Zevon's "Werewolves of London," reached the top spot on Billboard's U.S. Adult Top 40 chart, as well as the 23rd spot on the Billboard Hot 100. For more information on the festival, including ticket prices and availability, visit barefootcountrymusicfest.com.
PHOTOS Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Zach Berg, Kaitlyn Hoover, and Zoey Berg, all of Hagerstown PA, waiting for the main act to begin at 3pm.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Kristi Shane and Lori Lunger of Hunterton County, waiting for the main stage act to perform at 3pm.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Mallory Devinney of Delaware County PA gets setup for a USMC pull-up challenge.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Aundrea Munt, of Waretown, plays a round of cornhole toss. More than 20,000 fans were expected to attend the four-day event.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Angie Bradley from Asbury, and Olivia Bosko from Howell.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Chase Rondeau, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, tries a pullup challenge at the U.S. Marine Corp tent at the festival.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Brittany Boyle, David Smith, Addisyn Smith, 8, and Kathy Smith, seasonal residents as well from Voorhees and Philadelphia, pose by the BCMF sign at the entrance to festival.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Dean and Kelly Delisa, of Trenton, snap a photo while the band Bowman performs Saturday at the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach in Wildwood. The four-day event concludes Sunday night.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Karl Vollmer and Brandan Kane of Poughkeepise trying to hit the bullseye with an axe.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Terry August of Forty Fort PA, taking part in a 360 degree camera shot.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. Kayleigh Munt of Waretown playing a round of cornhole toss.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Don and Denise Peterson of Jamesburg PA, waiting in front of the main stage for the headline act.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue. (l-r) Kodey and Nicole Biscoe of Maryland, waiting for the first act at 3pm to play on the mainstage.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
The Barefoot Country Music Festival, held in June on the Wildwood beach, is one of the city’s biggest summer events and is planned to return next year.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Fans capture a performance at the Barefoot Country Music Festival on the beach in Wildwood on Saturday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
The festival lineup includes established stars but also up-and-coming performers.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
More than 40 performers were scheduled to appear throughout the festival, which had several stages set up.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On June 18 2022, in Wildwood, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was underway with crowds filtering into the afternoon venue.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
econklin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.