Kevin Lewis tapped to lead Lower Township police

Lewis does not plan sweeping changes for the department, which includes 51 officers. He wants to take his time and look at the organization to see where improvements could be made, but added he wants to thoroughly understand each element before changing anything.

Lewis said this week he wants to enhance training for officers. Training is already good, he said, but he wants to make improvements both in internal training and the use of outside resources.

In a statement, he struck an optimistic tone.

“I am confident that the fine men and women of the Police Department will continue to develop community relations with the residents and visitors of Lower Township,” said Lewis. “I am committed to ensuring that the officers of the Lower Township Police Department are provided the best training, education and equipment available to ensure the safety of our officers and those we serve.”

Lewis said his contract is still under negotiation, so he could not say how much he will make as chief. A 2019 ordinance put the former chief's salary at $156,000. The salaries of most police chiefs in Cape May County range from $130,000 a year to more than $170,000.

