Kevin Lewis tapped to lead Lower Township police

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Kevin Lewis, the former executive officer for the township Police Department, is now leading the force.
Joined by his family, Lewis took the oath of office as police chief this month at the reorganization meeting of the Township Council.
Lewis, 52, began working with the department in 2006. He retired from the New Jersey Air National Guard after serving nearly 33 years, including a year in Iraq starting in April 2003.
He is married to Christina Lewis and is the father of three children, Ryan, 27, Brooklyn, 22, and Kody, 16.
He was a member of the Cape May County Regional SWAT team for 11 years and served as a field training officer for newly hired township police officers. Lewis attended the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy in 2019 and the Police Executive Institute in 2021.
Mayor Frank Sippel described Lewis as a good officer who listens to those under his command. Sippel cited Lewis’ military training as preparation for his police work. He said Lewis will improve morale at the department, which has seen a lot of changes recently.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The first thing 7-year-old Laron Jones does when he shows up at No Limits …
That included the loss of Capt. Martin Biersbach in 2019, who died after a lengthy illness. Biersbach had worked his way up the ranks to serve as the administrative captain of the department.
Lewis does not plan sweeping changes for the department, which includes 51 officers. He wants to take his time and look at the organization to see where improvements could be made, but added he wants to thoroughly understand each element before changing anything.
Lewis said this week he wants to enhance training for officers. Training is already good, he said, but he wants to make improvements both in internal training and the use of outside resources.
In a statement, he struck an optimistic tone.
“I am confident that the fine men and women of the Police Department will continue to develop community relations with the residents and visitors of Lower Township,” said Lewis. “I am committed to ensuring that the officers of the Lower Township Police Department are provided the best training, education and equipment available to ensure the safety of our officers and those we serve.”
Lewis said his contract is still under negotiation, so he could not say how much he will make as chief. A 2019 ordinance put the former chief's salary at $156,000. The salaries of most police chiefs in Cape May County range from $130,000 a year to more than $170,000.
South Jersey was ready to get back to normal Monday after the holidays, but a true, wintry n…
In Lower Township, the township manager runs the day-to-day operations of the municipality and has authority over hiring decisions, including the police chief, even though the council approves the contract.
Township Manager Michael Laffey conducted the interviews for the position, Sippel said. He indicated that council fully supports his pick of Lewis. Laffey did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
At the same council meeting, officials honored former Chief William Priole, who retired after a 30-year career.
Priole served as chief for about a year, replacing Chief William Mastriana at the end of 2020.
His retirement was recognized in a recorded message from U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in which he discusses Priole’s 2007 recognition as officer of the year, an award named for David C. Douglass, a Lower Township officer who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 18, 1994. Douglass was fatally wounded chasing a suspect who had burglarized a house and set it on fire. The suspect turned and shot him.
“For over 30 years, he has protected and served the citizens of Lower Township. The chief should be very proud of his accomplishments,” Van Drew said.
City Council approved Michael Voll as Cape May’s city manager in a remotely held meeting Thursday.
Priole was also honored at an event at the Lobster House, which included a presentation from Jay Prettyman of the Cape May County Chiefs of Police Association, who is also Ocean City’s police chief, as well as a plaque and a gift from Lewis.
Priole was hired in the fall of 1991 and graduated from the Atlantic County Police Academy in February 1992.
He was a member of the department’s Fatal Crash Investigation Team. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in June 2011, lieutenant in July 2015 and captain in June 2019. He was instrumental in the renovations of the township’s Public Safety Building and merger with county dispatch.
Priole graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy in 2017.
Lewis is the department’s ninth chief since it incorporated in 1955.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.