Kevin Lare named permanent Cape May County administrator

The county economy is not yet all the way back to normal, he said, expressing the hope that it will be in 2022. There are still some restrictions in place and lost time for county employees out because of illness or quarantine.

The county has not mandated vaccines for its employees and does not look likely to do so.

“Now we’re dealing with omicron and who knows what comes with that. Our county is back to as normal as it can be,” Lare said.

Lare and his wife, Annette, live in Lower Township. He describes himself as the father of two, but the family faced tragedy in August of 2020, when their son Kevin L. Lare drowned in the ocean in Cape May. He was 21.

The elder Lare said his son, known to most people as Luke, would swim almost every day. He entered the water during extreme waves and intense currents when Tropical Storm Isaias passed the region.

Lare said Kevin loved the water and was well liked, with friends of many backgrounds and outlooks.

“He was the kind of kid that would stick up for the kid in the back of the bus getting bullied,” Lare said.