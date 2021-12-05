Kevin Lare named permanent Cape May County administrator

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Come Jan. 1, Kevin Lare will drop the “acting” part of his title as Cape May County’s acting county administrator.
The former elected official in both West Cape May and Lower Township municipal governments has worked for Cape May County for more than a decade, formerly as the director of finance and purchasing.
“I like to think I rose up through the ranks. Purchasing and finance deal with every single department in the county,” Lare said on Thursday. “For me, it’s the best farm system you can have.”
Lare became acting county administrator at the start of 2021. At the most recent meeting, the Board of County Commissioners approved Lare’s permanent appointment as the administrator, who serves as the chief executive of the county. He said the county typically keeps someone as the acting administrator for a year as a trial period before making the position permanent.
Lare, 54, will get a salary of $175,000 in the job.
Last year, he replaced former Superior Court Judge Michael Donohue as the county’s chief executive, replacing Elizabeth Bozzelli in the job. Donohue’s appointment came soon after Donohue left the bench in 2020. Gov. Chris Christie tapped Donohue for the bench in 2015, while he was serving as Cape May County’s Republican leader. At the same time, Democratic leader James Pickering was also chosen to be a superior court judge.
Donohue is back as the county Republican leader and in private law practice. Lare said the plan was for Donohue to hold the post briefly, both for the county commissioners and for Donohue.
“His style may be a little different than mine. Not better or worse, just different,” Lare said of Donohue, without elaborating. The change in the day-to-day operations of the county did not see any major shift under Lare’s leadership. The governing body changed from the Board of Chosen Freeholders to the County Board of Commissioners, but the board itself has remained remarkably consistent for years now. There has been a Republican majority in Cape May County government since just after the Civil War.
As Lare describes it, the county elected officials decide the county policy. It’s then Lare’s job to enact it.
“My job as the administrator is to carry out the will of the board. It’s not Kevin Lare’s will. It’s the will of the board,” he said. “The board is obviously happy with what I do.”
While unity seems the norm in county government, there have been some high-profile divisions between board members, as well as a lawsuit filed in 2019 by Bozelli that alleged retaliation and nepotism in county government.
For Lare, the biggest impact on Cape May County was also the biggest impact on the world. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has changed a lot about how Cape May County operates, he said.
The county economy is not yet all the way back to normal, he said, expressing the hope that it will be in 2022. There are still some restrictions in place and lost time for county employees out because of illness or quarantine.
The county has not mandated vaccines for its employees and does not look likely to do so.
“Now we’re dealing with omicron and who knows what comes with that. Our county is back to as normal as it can be,” Lare said.
Lare and his wife, Annette, live in Lower Township. He describes himself as the father of two, but the family faced tragedy in August of 2020, when their son Kevin L. Lare drowned in the ocean in Cape May. He was 21.
The elder Lare said his son, known to most people as Luke, would swim almost every day. He entered the water during extreme waves and intense currents when Tropical Storm Isaias passed the region.
Lare said Kevin loved the water and was well liked, with friends of many backgrounds and outlooks.
“He was the kind of kid that would stick up for the kid in the back of the bus getting bullied,” Lare said.
Lare described the loss as almost unbearably painful. But he added that it illustrated what it means to live in a small town. He said almost the entire community grieved with his family. That included some political opponents.
“They were some of the first people at our door with flowers or a casserole,” Lare said. He said the family organized a foundation in Luke’s name, which quickly raised tens of thousands of dollars which will help Lower Township students attend college, trade training or other secondary education.
“Some good will come out of that,” he said. “We’re going to give back and help kids.”
