Kevin Hart returns to Atlantic City for two shows this summer

ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian Kevin Hart returns to the resort this summer.
Hart will perform two shows July 8-9 at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Tickets for Hart's "Reality Check Tour," his first major tour in four years, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18, Live Nation announced Monday.
Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning from 10 a.m. Feb. 16 through 10 p.m. Feb. 17, Live Nation said.
The tour begins in July and takes Hart to over 30 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Hart's Atlantic City dates the tour's first East Coast shows.
"There is nothing better than making people laugh," Hart said in a statement Monday. "I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest."
One of Hollywood's most recognized actors and comedians, Hart's most recent comedy tour, the "Irresponsible Tour," sold out over 100 arenas worldwide and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018.
People are also reading…
Hart broke records when one of his shows sold out Lincoln Financial Field, in his hometown of Philadelphia, during his "What Now Tour," making the 42-year-old the first comedian to sell out the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.