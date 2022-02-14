Kevin Hart returns to Atlantic City for two shows this summer

ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian Kevin Hart returns to the resort this summer.

Hart will perform two shows July 8-9 at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Tickets for Hart's "Reality Check Tour," his first major tour in four years, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18, Live Nation announced Monday.

Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning from 10 a.m. Feb. 16 through 10 p.m. Feb. 17, Live Nation said.

The tour begins in July and takes Hart to over 30 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Hart's Atlantic City dates the tour's first East Coast shows.

"There is nothing better than making people laugh," Hart said in a statement Monday. "I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest."

One of Hollywood's most recognized actors and comedians, Hart's most recent comedy tour, the "Irresponsible Tour," sold out over 100 arenas worldwide and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018.

Hart broke records when one of his shows sold out Lincoln Financial Field, in his hometown of Philadelphia, during his "What Now Tour," making the 42-year-old the first comedian to sell out the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.