Kevin Hart returns to Atlantic City for two shows this summer

Kevin Hart

Before becoming the funny man on the big screen, Kevin Hart began his career as a stand-up comedian, often performing small shows. After placing his shows on film, Hart soon made his way into Hollywood. In 2015 he became the first comedian to headline and sell out an NFL football stadium for a stand-up comedy show, making history. Since then, he has become popular on big and small screens with movies, hosting gigs, and other projects.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic // Getty Images

ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian Kevin Hart returns to the resort this summer.

Hart will perform two shows July 8-9 at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Tickets for Hart's "Reality Check Tour," his first major tour in four years, go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18, Live Nation announced Monday. 

Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning from 10 a.m. Feb. 16 through 10 p.m. Feb. 17, Live Nation said.

The tour begins in July and takes Hart to over 30 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Hart's Atlantic City dates the tour's first East Coast shows.

"There is nothing better than making people laugh," Hart said in a statement Monday. "I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest."

One of Hollywood's most recognized actors and comedians, Hart's most recent comedy tour, the "Irresponsible Tour," sold out over 100 arenas worldwide and sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018. 

Hart broke records when one of his shows sold out Lincoln Financial Field, in his hometown of Philadelphia, during his "What Now Tour," making the 42-year-old the first comedian to sell out the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

