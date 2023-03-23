GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The state Senate on Monday approved two nominees to Stockton University’s Board of Trustees that included a former congressional candidate and a former leader of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

Amy Kennedy and Stephanie Lutz-Koch will replace current board members Andy Dolce and Margaret Worthington.

Kennedy’s term is valid through June 30, 2028, while Lutz-Koch’s expires June 30, 2027, according to the appointments.

Current board member Tim Lowry, an attorney serving gaming entities, was reappointed Feb. 27, university spokesperson Stacey Clapp said.

All three will formally be announced by the board during its May 3 meeting, she said.

“We are looking forward to the expertise three recently appointed members will bring to Stockton’s Board of Trustees,” university President Harvey Kesselman said in a statement. “Their backgrounds and abilities will further the university’s commitment to serving our region and state. As we welcome these talented new trustees, I also must commend the hard work and dedicated service outgoing trustees Andy Dolce and Meg Worthington have provided over the last seven years.”

Lutz-Koch is the former CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. She stepped down earlier this year to join Deloitte’s government and public services division in Philadelphia. She had led the club since 2020, overseeing its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy ran for Congress in 2020 as a Democrat, unsuccessfully challenging current Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. She is the wife of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, who is the son of late Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.