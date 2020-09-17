Democratic congressional candidate Amy Kennedy on Thursday announced plans to revitalize South Jersey's infrastructure, including the repair of Cape May County's Middle Thorofare Bridge.
Kennedy, who is running against incumbent Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was joined in Brigantine by Gov. Phil Murphy and Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.
"We know that South Jersey was struggling even before COVID-19 hit, now we’re in crisis. We need strong and bold leadership," Kennedy said. "Today, I am putting forward a comprehensive infrastructure plan to secure the major infrastructure investments South Jersey needs — in our roads and bridges; our bulkheads and seawalls; and our schools and broadband systems."
Byron said giving some attention to the bridge, which connects Lower Township with the southern end of the island where the Wildwoods are located, is crucial to South Jersey's reputation as a shore destination.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Last week, with little fanfare, the Cape May County Board of Freehold…
"Once a symbol of Jersey Shore summers and a booming tourism industry, the Middle Thorofare Bridge is now a reminder of communities who are struggling and need an economic lifeline," Byron said. "I’m grateful for the leadership of Gov. Murphy and Amy Kennedy, who are pushing forward to better our communities."
The drawbridge over Middle Thorofare has long been a worry to drivers and officials. The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders in August approved a plan to address the county’s bridges, outlining hundreds of millions of dollars in spending over the next 15 years. For the Middle Thorofare Bridge, the plan projects construction by 2027 at an estimated cost of more than $230 million.
Before heading to Cape May for the ribbon cutting of the Harriet Tubman Museum, Murphy said it is imperative to elect Kennedy in November.
"Amy is committed to getting things done," Murphy said. "Whether that’s investment in much needed infrastructure, ensuring that everyone has access to affordable health care or helping to bring good-paying jobs to South Jersey, Amy understands what I and the mayor understand — we can’t let South Jersey crumble."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.