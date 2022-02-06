Ken Adams resigns from Somers Point City Council, 7 days after getting approved

City Council voted unanimously to have Adams fill the vacant seat on Jan. 27. Per state statute for filling governing-body vacancies, Adams had been nominated by the Somers Point Republican Club, along with two other candidates, for the position. He was to fill the seat of former 1st Ward Councilwoman Stacy Ferreri.

City Solicitor Thomas Smith said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office sent him a copy of the order of judgment pertaining to Adams’ 2004 sentencing Tuesday evening. He said the copy of the order of judgment indicated that Adams was not allowed to hold public office. Although noting the issue was now moot because Adams had resigned, Smith said that any action to try to remove Adams from his council seat would have had to be taken by the county Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor's Office did not return requests for comment. The Somers Point Republican Club did not respond to a request for comment that was sent via email Friday.