Ken Adams resigns from Somers Point City Council, 7 days after getting approved

One week after somebody was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in Somers Point, the seat is vacant once again.
Ken Adams resigned from the Somers Point City Council on Thursday after being appointed only seven days before. He faced calls to step down due to past criminal convictions from 2004 that barred him holding public office.
Adams, who served as Northfield police chief for about four years starting in 1998, was charged with the improper taking of thousands of dollars in federal and city funds in 2002 and was convicted on five of the 14 counts he was charged with in 2004.
A jury determined that Adams had exhibited official misconduct by taking $3,420 from the Northfield Police Department's Federal Drug Enforcement fund for personal use in 1999; and that he had stolen a $2,000 city check intended for the federal forfeiture fund during that same year. He was also convicted of having police secretaries improperly do clerical work for a former Northfield attorney.
A New Jersey Superior Court judge sentenced Adams to five years in state prison. He served 184 days before being released into an intensive supervisory program. Also as part of the sentence, Adams was barred from being able to hold public office again.
Adams could not be reached for comment.
City Council voted unanimously to have Adams fill the vacant seat on Jan. 27. Per state statute for filling governing-body vacancies, Adams had been nominated by the Somers Point Republican Club, along with two other candidates, for the position. He was to fill the seat of former 1st Ward Councilwoman Stacy Ferreri.
City Solicitor Thomas Smith said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office sent him a copy of the order of judgment pertaining to Adams’ 2004 sentencing Tuesday evening. He said the copy of the order of judgment indicated that Adams was not allowed to hold public office. Although noting the issue was now moot because Adams had resigned, Smith said that any action to try to remove Adams from his council seat would have had to be taken by the county Prosecutor’s Office.
The Prosecutor's Office did not return requests for comment. The Somers Point Republican Club did not respond to a request for comment that was sent via email Friday.
Somers Point City Councilman Sean McGuigan, who represents the 1st Ward, said that he was aware of Adams’ legal history but was not familiar with the details of his conviction or with the accompanying disqualification from public office. McGuigan said Adams had high character and that he would have been able to serve the city admirably had circumstances been different.
“I know based on my judgment of him and his current standing in life that he appeared to me to be a fine, hardworking person, who I felt could contribute to City Council, and I made that evaluation based on that, that’s why I voted for him,” McGuigan said. “I was unaware that he was disqualified by the conviction and by the order of the judge back then.”
Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser echoed McGuigan’s praise for Adams and believed that he could have benefited the city if it were not for the disqualification.
“I thought he was a bright, intelligent guy who was going to help the city,” Glasser said. “It is unfortunate due to circumstances with his life that he cannot serve.”
Somers Point Democratic Club President Kimberly O’Brien said the Republican Club and City Council had displayed “poor judgment” by appointing Adams to the vacant seat. She said members of council should have taken Adams’ history of theft and official misconduct more seriously.
She added that the council also should have openly discussed Adams’ criminal history during the Jan. 27 council meeting, something O’Brien said would have benefited city residents and saved Adams future distress.
“For us, it’s not a done story, they ignored the law,” O’Brien said of City Council and the Republican Club. “I mean, it’s just egregious.”
The Somers Point City Council is currently controlled by a 5-1 GOP majority, with one seat vacant. O’Brien said what she characterized as the council majority’s decision to ignore the law would help Democrats against the GOP in the coming November 2022 elections. She encouraged residents to stay engaged with local politics and keep a watch over municipal government actions.
“They clearly have too much confidence to think that they could just ignore the law, and the city will be OK with that, and I think they’re wrong,” O’Brien said.
With the seat empty, the procedure for filling vacant government offices set by state law begins again. The Somers Point Republican Club will nominate three candidates for the position and City Council will vote to appoint one to fill the vacant seat.
