Keep Zooming meetings, Ocean City residents ask

OCEAN CITY — The ability to attend municipal meetings remotely began because of the pandemic. Some residents in Ocean City want to make it a permanent feature.

Since a careful return to in-person meetings more than a year ago, Ocean City Council has allowed members of the public to participate remotely, including offering public comment through the now-ubiquitous platform Zoom.

That came to an end Thursday, when there was no longer a remote option. Members of the public want it back, and members of City Council appear to agree.

“I think Zoom should be part of our meetings,” said Council member Jody Levchuk at the meeting, with Council member Karen Bergman concurring.

“Jody’s right. We’re in a different world now, and people are in a different space. Why not have them be able to listen to and react to the meetings if they can’t get here for some reason,” she said.

Several members of the public called for the remote meeting option to be returned.

Wearing a facemask at the meeting, resident Robert Forman called for remote meetings to return.

“Someone razzed me on Facebook, saying if it’s important, you can show up. Well, I’m showing up,” he said.

Other speakers said parking can be an issue in the summer around City Hall, and other residents may have health concerns that keep them from attending or are out of the area for a meeting.

“Now you’re blocking them out and that’s not going to look good,” Rick Birch said at the meeting.

If it were a question of money, resident Bill Hartranft suggested he could take up a collection. He put a $5 bill on the table, and some other speakers joined him in the gesture.

Funding does not seem to be the issue.

Peter Madden, who returned as City Council president at the reorganization meeting this month, said the meeting format was disorganized, without specific procedures for who would speak remotely on public comment.

There is an agenda meeting with the city administration next Monday, he said, where the topic could be discussed. There was no vote on Thursday, but it appeared that remote meetings had support.

“We may need it. We may not need it. There is a consensus among council that we should revisit it,” Madden said Monday. “We want to make sure that we do it correctly.”

That may mean investing in remote meetings, Madden said.

In previous meetings, there have occasionally been remote participation from some residents, whom Madden described as “the usual suspects.”

Council heard from the public Thursday, he said, and the city would see what could be done to accommodate the request.

In 2020, as COVID-19 rapidly became a national emergency, most New Jersey municipalities switched to meetings in a virtual format, most often through Zoom. The change was allowed under an emergency ruling, allowing meetings over the phone or virtually.

Guidance from the state Department of Community Affairs said remote meetings could be held, but steps would be needed to ensure the public could participate and comment on the actions of governing bodies.

The remote meetings presented new challenges, including several instances in other towns of “Zoom bombing,” in which a participant presents disruptive or offensive content through a remote meeting. That happened at a Wildwood meeting, at which someone presented pornographic videos during a public discussion.

There were reports of similar disruptions in other areas.

The first steps toward returning to normal came with members of City Council meeting at the senior center instead of City Hall, where there was more room to keep six feet of distance.

The public participated remotely at first, then returned to in-person with requests to maintain social distance. City Council meetings are now back in Council Chambers at City Hall on Asbury Avenue.

Some meetings in the region have remained entirely remote, such as the Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which meets via telephone.

But most governing bodies have returned to in-person meetings, with some live-streaming video of meetings through YouTube, Facebook or other online platforms. The residents of Wildwood Crest and City Council, for instance, can watch meetings as they happen. Others, including Lower Township and Upper Township, post videos of meetings soon after they are completed.

Ocean City also records video of meetings, which are made available through links on the city’s website to YouTube. That included the Thursday meeting.

Residents at the Ocean City meetings suggested expanding access to other meetings as well, including the city’s Planning Board and Zoning Board meetings.

The Zoom videoconferencing app was available in 2013, and by 2017, it was a billion-dollar company, but the demands of the pandemic in 2020 led to an explosion of its use for business, government and personal communications, and saw it supplant Skype as the generic verb for online video communication.

Churches, families and cocktail parties moved their interactions to the platform in 2020, driving a massive increase in the number of users.