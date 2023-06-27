Dear Franny The Shopaholic: You used to put in your column Red Bull when it was on sale. Any sales on it? My husband drinks two cans a day, which is at least $6 on a good day. — Kim DeSantis

Dear Kim: The best deal I can find is three cans for $6, which comes to $2 a can, at Rite Aid. Hope you live close to one.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find a small TV for my kitchen? Just one to watch the news while I am cooking. Nothing fancy. — Denise Anderson

Dear Denise: Walmart.com has an onn. 24-inch class HD LED Smart TV for $88. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I love to fish. I want to find a tackle box that looks feminine? Can you help? — Candy H.

Dear Candy: JoAnn Fabric and Craft Stores has all its craft and sewing storage boxes half price until Thursday. You should be able to find something there.

Reader Tips

Lorraine HoffmanO’Neil wrote in to let Donna and Paul know she has had the magnetic screens and that it is so much easier to buy two of them and enter in the center of the two, instead of just buying one.

Kathy from Brigantine wrote in to let our readers know the Dollar Store in Brigantine Shopping Center on the south end carries pink flamingoes for the lawn.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Strip steaks: $7.99 per pound.

Boneless pork loin: $2.99 per pound.

Hebrew National or Nathan’s beef franks: Two for $8.

Green Giant frozen 7- to 8-ounce vegetables: $1.

Red or vlack plums: $2.49 per pound.

Three-pack of Romaine lettuce hearts: $3.99.

Signature Select French or Italian bread: $1.99.

Seedless watermelon: $7.99.

Cherries: $2.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

2-pound box of strawberries: $4.99. Limit one.*

Box of 18-ounce blueberries: $4.99. Limit one.*

Thomas’ Swirl bread: $2.99. Limit four.*

Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99. Limit two.*

Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: $3.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

San Giorgio pasta: 99 cents.

Nature Valley granola bars or Betty Crocker fruit snacks: $1.99.

Nathan beef franks: $2.50.

Sweet Baby Ray’s sauce: Three for $5.

Cabot 8-ounce chunk or shredded cheese: $1.99.

Good Cook Smart Choice saute pans: half price.

Kodak 20-pack AA or AAA batteries: $3.99.

Intex swim family center pool: $24.99.

Jumbo pack of Bowl & Basket chicken drumsticks: 69 cents per pound.

Top round London broil twin pack: $1.99 per pound. Limit one.***

Lean 80% ground beef family pack: $2.49 per pound. Limit 5 pounds.***

Whole seedless watermelon: $3.88. Limit one.**

Eight ears of corn: $2. Limit one offer.**

Red, black or green grapes: 99 cents per pound. Limit 5 pounds.**

Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

Häagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*

Ball Park eight-pack of hamburger or hot dog rolls: Two for $6. Limit four offers.*

Smithfield 12-ounce bacon: $2.99. Limit four.*

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $2.99. Limit one.*

Dove six-pack of bath soap: $5.99. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon starting tomorrow through the Fourth of July with an additional $10 purchase.

***with your ShopRite digital coupon through the Fourth of July with an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Nature Made and Nature’s Bounty vitamins are buy one, get one free at Walgreens. Buy one, get two free Arm & Hammer laundry detergent.

CVS brand vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS. Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is on sale for $7.99.

Summer housewares, beach towels, barbecue accessories, coolers, outdoor chairs, tables and umbrellas are 70% off at Rite Aid.

Artsmith fine art canvas is 70% off at JoAnn Fabric and Crafts until Thursday.

Whey, Optimum Nutrition and Liquid IV are buy one, get one 25% off at Target.

Get a three-piece pool maintenance kit for $16.79 at Big Lots. Hillview six-drawer dresser in white with a wood top is on sale for $164.99, and a matching four-drawer dresser is on sale for $149.99.