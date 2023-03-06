STONE HARBOR — Two kayakers were rescued from the ocean on Sunday after one of the boats capsized and the other was sinking.
Borough firefighters were dispatched to the area of Stone Harbor Point around 10:45 a.m. to help North Wildwood firefighters with the water rescued.
The two kayaks were seen about a half-mile from the Point, clinging to the sinking kayak after the other had overturned, firefighters said on Monday.
Both borough and North Wildwood wave runner teams reached the struggling kayakers, returning them to the beach before they were subsequently taken to ambulances waiting in a nearby parking lot.
Firefighters did not say if either kayaker was injured or if they needed to be taken to a hospital.
Firefighters from Avalon and Wildwood and AtlantiCare paramedics assisted in the rescue.
