Katz JCC to hold Arts, Books & Culture Festival in Margate

MARGATE — The Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center of Atlantic County will host its first ever Arts, Books & Culture Festival throughout this month.

The ABC Festival, which began Wednesday and will run through Nov. 29, will feature artists and authors in a celebration of Jewish life, culture and history.

The festival will include 19 events with authors of history books, children's literature, a movie screening and a night of song and comedy. Families are invited to the children's book series and will receive a copy of the featured book with admission.

“Ï’ve always been a book lover and November is Jewish Book Month. With the success of our new book club at the JCC, I thought bringing this community an Arts, Books and Culture Festival would allow them to explore more Jewish history, literature and heritage,” said Marg Rosenblatt, Katz JCC Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights from the festival include:

7 p.m. Nov. 9: Ron Balson will discuss his novel, "An Affair of Spies," about a man who fled Berlin, noticed a recruitment poster and decided to enlist in the military to fight Nazis in 1941.

1 p.m. Nov. 18: The film "Rebuilt from Broken Glass" will be shown. It's about a 12-year-old who was living 65 miles away from his home so he could attend a secular Jewish school after Jews were banned from public school.

10:30 a.m. Nov. 20: Wendy Brant will talk about her children's book, "Hanukkah Veronica: The Mitzvah Fairy," about a fairy who fills a little girl's home with joy and helps her learn the power of giving. This event will include a copy of the book with the purchase of a family ticket.

7 p.m. Nov. 20: Robert Klein will headline the festival. For more than 40 years, he has entertained with comedy, as well as appearances on Broadway, television and film.

7 p.m. Nov. 29: Matthew Daub will discuss his book, "Leaving Eastern Parkway," about a 15-year-old boy who plays handball and breaks the rules of Shabbos (or the Sabbath) in order to compete in tournaments, when he is suddenly orphaned and forced to take a long, hard view at his life.

“As an avid reader, I am so excited to be chairing the first annual JCC Book Festival," said Rosalie Lopez, JCC Board President Elect and Festival chair. "We have a variety of themes and authors and a movie screening in conjunction with the Stockton Holocaust Center. I’m looking forward to celebrating Jewish authors during Jewish Book Month at the JCC and I’m excited to see the community attend these events."

Events will be held at the Katz JCC on 501 North Jerome Avenue in Margate. For more information on events and ticketing, visit jccatlantic.org/arts-books-and-culture-festival/.