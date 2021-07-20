 Skip to main content
Juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle in Longport
Juveniles arrested in stolen vehicle in Longport

Atlantic County News

LONGPORT — Two juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning after being found inside a stolen vehicle, Sgt. Ray Burgan said Tuesday.

At 1:28 a.m., police received a call reporting three suspicious individuals in the area of North Pelham Avenue.

Officers were told the suspects were seen pulling on car door handles throughout the immediate area, Burgan said in a news release. 

Officer then saw the three entering a 2013 Black Ford Focus, which was found to be stolen out of Washington Township.

The three suspects fled from police and were not apprehended, but two juveniles who were found inside the stolen car were taken into custody.

One juvenile has been charged and released on a summons while the other was released to his parents.

Additionally, police received a report of a stolen 2019 BMW sport utility vehicle, which the owner believes was taken between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Keys were reported to have been inside the vehicle at the time it was taken.

The investigation is ongoing, Burgan said.

Ventnor and Margate police assisted.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

Tags

Related to this story

