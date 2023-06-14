CAPE MAY — While the city has not seen the crowds of teens that have plagued some other resort towns, City Council plans to consider an ordinance defining some violations as “disturbing the peace,” a method other communities have adopted to address juvenile issues.

Council introduced the ordinance in a unanimous vote June 7, with a public hearing and final vote planned for 3 p.m. July 3 at City Hall, 643 Washington St. At the recent meeting, members of council said police requested the change.

If approved, the ordinance would define several minor violations as a breach of the peace.

Other communities, including Ocean City, have enacted a similar ordinances, citing statewide changes that meant juveniles would receive no more than a warning, described as a curbside adjustment, for most minor infractions.

So far, Cape May has not seen the sort of problems with crowds of juveniles that have prompted responses in other communities, Mayor Zack Mullock said Wednesday, but he said it makes sense for the city to take action.

“We just don’t want to be the only town that doesn’t make any changes,” he said.

Violations related to public consumption of alcohol or cannabis, noise and some of the rules of behavior on the beach, the Promenade and the Washington Street Mall will be considered a breach of the peace and could result in fines or community service, potentially for juveniles and their parents, according to a posted copy of the ordinance.

At the June meeting, Council member Lorraine Baldwin also discussed changing the city’s curfew for juveniles. It is currently 11 p.m. in the winter, midnight in the summer. She suggested it could be clearer if it were 11 p.m. year-round.

“I’m not sure that’s really an imposition on anybody,” said Council member Michael Yeager. “Eighteen years old and younger, an 11 o’clock curfew seems reasonable summer and wintertime, just to be consistent.”

No action was taken on that change, however. The city’s curfew does include exceptions for juveniles coming home from work or from activities organized by church groups or other community organizations.