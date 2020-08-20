Middle Township Police Department

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A juvenile on a bicycle was airlifted Wednesday with multiple injuries to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, after a collision with a car, the police said.

At about 6 p.m., the police arrived at Indian Trail Road in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist, police said.

An off-duty detective was in the area of the crash and responded immediately, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the patrol division, the major crimes unit and the crash investigation unit, police said. If anyone has information about the crash, Det. Dan Martin can be contacted at 609-465-8704, police said.

