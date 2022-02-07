Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites

Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt was among the majority of council members voting to close the city's needle exchange last year, saying it was putting too great a burden on the city and other towns in the region weren't willing to do their share of providing services.

Since then the state passed a law taking away the ability of municipalities to site or close syringe access centers, giving that right to the state Department of Health.

Tibbitt said Monday he sees the pros and cons of safe injection centers.

"They're not on the street or on the corner behind a trash can overdosing because nobody finds them," Tibbitt said. "It all comes back to it's somebody's kid."

He just doesn't want Atlantic City to become the only location in the region to host such a facility, he said.

"It could be my kid or your kid," Tibbitt said. "I'm just angry how much is in Atlantic City versus the surrounding communities, and the fact that nobody else will do their fair share," he said of providing safe syringe access and other social services.