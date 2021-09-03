Just in time for Labor Day, an Atlantic City museum about workers

The unions represented, however, are more than construction unions. There is also memorabilia from police and fire and service unions, including the stagehands union and lesser known groups like a sprinkler fitter’s workers union.

There are even fire suppression sprinklers from the original construction of the Hall in 1928, since replaced with modern equipment.

Several people talked about Boardwalk Hall as the site of the 1935 argument — and fistfight — that led to the splitting off of unions into two major groups eventually called the American Federation of Labor (AFL) and the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO). It took until 1955 for the AFL to join back with the CIO, Tolson said.

The idea for the museum came from Tolson, who was inspired by a Facebook page run by former bricklayer and Somers Point Councilman Kirk Gerety, called “We Built this City.”

It only took about four-and-a-half months to bring it to reality, Tolson said, with financial help from many unions and companies.