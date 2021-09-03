 Skip to main content
Just in time for Labor Day, an Atlantic City museum about workers
Just in time for Labor Day, an Atlantic City museum about workers

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City’s first museum honoring organized labor opened Friday, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The museum is located inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall — a building constructed almost a century ago with union labor, said Richard Tolson, chairman of the Atlantic City Labor Museum Committee.

Tolson also is a union leader and Casino Reinvestment Development Authority vice chair.

“It was built by MB Markland (with union workers),” Tolson said of Boardwalk Hall. “(The company) is still around.”

Tolson said the museum’s location, just inside the Hall’s northeast doors, is right across the Boardwalk from the worker’s memorial in Kennedy Plaza to 32 union workers who have lost their lives since 1979 “while working on the redevelopment of Atlantic City.”

The Atlantic and Cape May Counties Central Labor Council wanted the museum to help the public understand the contributions of organized labor, according to the group.

The Museum is in one large room, plus in cases on the wall outside of it. But it may grow, Tolson said.

Its entrance is dominated by cases holding the working clothes of a construction worker from the early 1900s and now, showing the safety equipment now available, Tolson said.

The unions represented, however, are more than construction unions. There is also memorabilia from police and fire and service unions, including the stagehands union and lesser known groups like a sprinkler fitter’s workers union.

There are even fire suppression sprinklers from the original construction of the Hall in 1928, since replaced with modern equipment.

Several people talked about Boardwalk Hall as the site of the 1935 argument — and fistfight — that led to the splitting off of unions into two major groups eventually called the American Federation of Labor (AFL) and the Congress of Industrial Organizations (CIO). It took until 1955 for the AFL to join back with the CIO, Tolson said.

The idea for the museum came from Tolson, who was inspired by a Facebook page run by former bricklayer and Somers Point Councilman Kirk Gerety, called “We Built this City.”

It only took about four-and-a-half months to bring it to reality, Tolson said, with financial help from many unions and companies.

Lauren Golino said her husband, Joe Golino, 36, of Folsom, is a third generation ironworker. There is a photo of her husband standing at the top of the Revel Casino-Hotel (now Ocean Casino Resort) in a slideshow in the museum, she said. The photo is also on Gerety’s web page.

“He’s done jobs in Atlantic City his whole career,” Lauren Golino said, as she showed her two young daughters around the museum. “He’s worked on almost all the biggest casinos.”

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

