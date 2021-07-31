Jus Nice Sneaker Convention returns to Wildwood roots

Roper said it isn’t uncommon to see sneaker enthusiasts dropping not just hundreds but thousands of dollars at shoe conventions. Crisp $20, $50 and $100 bills were being passed around at vendor tables with ease, and many walked away with half a dozen or more boxes of sneakers.

Some collect, while others participate in the “heat,” as Roper described it. That’s what he does. His shoe collection may only have about 50 pairs, but he will buy multiples of a general release, sell them and use that money to get the higher-end pairs he’s been coveting.

Brandon Gutierrez is a 20-year-old sneaker enthusiast with a budding shoe empire. The Albany, New York, resident has four A Sneaker City stores — New York locations in Albany, Queens and one opening Aug. 28 in Manhattan, and another in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Gutierrez paid the $150 vendor fee to buy a table just so he could store the eight dozen or so pairs of sneakers he had already purchased by early afternoon to sell in his stores. He said he planned to spend about $50,000 to $60,000 on Saturday.

“I have made some fantastic relationships, people I would really consider my friends, all just based through sneakers,” Gutierrez said. “Yes, they are business relationships, but there have definitely been some long-term friendships for years to come.”