Jury selection begins for man accused of 2014 killing of 25-year-old woman

MAYS LANDING — The trail of a Chambersburg, Pa., man in the 2014 strangling death of an Egg Harbor Township woman began Monday with jury selection.

The trial began before Superior Court Judge Dorothy M. Incarvito-Garrabrant at the Criminal Courts building here.

Timothy P. Wright, now 42, was indicted in 2019 on one count of murder in the death of Joyce Vanderhoff, 25. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Wright was living in Mays Landing at the time of the killing.

The naked body of Vanderhoff, 25, was found beside a wooded area in Hamilton Township along Weymouth Road on Feb. 14, 2014, authorities said at the time.

Medical examiners ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Hundreds of people attended Vanderhoff's funeral, and for years there was no movement on the case.

That changed in April 2019, when then Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced the arrest.

“The investigation into the murder of Ms. Vanderhoff has never stopped since her death in February 2014. I want to credit the hard work and dogged determination of the detectives of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office who pursued this matter," Tyner said in a press release then.

Tyner called the arrest, more than five years since the incident, "a message that the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will never stop in its pursuit of justice for victims and their families."

Wright was arrested by Chambersburg police, extradited to New Jersey on May 8, 2019, and booked into the Atlantic County jail. He has been held since then, after a detention hearing later that month.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

