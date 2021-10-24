Jurassic Stroll: Prehistoric exhibit draws tons of dinosaur lovers

On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. (right) Ocean City resident Steve Robinson, holding his daughter Olivia, 3, gets a closer look at one of the roaming dinosaurs interacting with the kids.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. Joe Hartman of Langhorn PA hoists his son Nico, 2, up to get a closer look at set of razor sharp teeth.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. The Moore family from Beachwood (l-r) Jeff, Taylor, 1 1/2, and Heather.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. Nailah Ejembi, 3, gets a closer look at the gums of a mythical dragon on display.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. (l-r) The Bosco family, Christina, Sophia, 3, Henry, 2, and Brian, all from Hammonton, gaze upwards at a giant display of a T-Rex.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. Egg Harbor Township resident Elazar DiSalvatore, 2, examines a trio of triceratop eggs.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. The Ejembi family from Woodbury, (l-r) Esi Ejembi, Nailah Ejembi, 3, Kathleen Wilkinson, and Zara Ejembi, 1.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. The Donaghy family from Cape May, (l-r) George, Quinn, 1, Jaxson, 5, Grayson, 3, and Brittany.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. (l-r) Jim Newcond and grandson Alexander Caberto, 7, both of Egg Harbor Township, check out a triceratop.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. (l-r) Lauren Hamidy and her son Jace, 4, from Margate, pose for a picture inside the jaw of dinosaur.
On October 23 2021, in Atlantic City at the Convention Center, area families visit a dinosaur exhibit with varied and moving creatures on display. (l-r) Ruby Galvan introduces a baby triceratop to Logan Soto, 3, from Pennsylvania.
ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of people flocked to the Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday to experience a day with dinosaurs.
Dino Stroll offered a tour of life-like and life-size dinosaurs, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning 60 feet long, as one of the event rooms at the center was transformed into a journey to prehistoric times.
The animatronic dinosaurs — about 75 of them! — included a tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops, stegosaurus and others from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. They featured life-like movements such as breathing, blinking and moving heads, necks, tails and mouths along with synchronized sounds.
"Handlers" even walked around the event floor holding baby dinosaurs for kids to pet, including a baby triceratops. Green-screen photos and other photo opportunities were scattered around the floor.
Kids could also jump inside a handful of different bounce houses as well as ride mini dinosaur-shaped quads or go for rides on baby dinosaurs with the purchase of extra tickets.
Dino Stroll's charitable initiative Stomp Out Hunger collected canned and non-perishable foods at the entrance, as well.
