Jurassic Stroll: Prehistoric exhibit draws tons of dinosaur lovers

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of people flocked to the Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday to experience a day with dinosaurs.

Dino Stroll offered a tour of life-like and life-size dinosaurs, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning 60 feet long, as one of the event rooms at the center was transformed into a journey to prehistoric times.

The animatronic dinosaurs — about 75 of them! — included a tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops, stegosaurus and others from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. They featured life-like movements such as breathing, blinking and moving heads, necks, tails and mouths along with synchronized sounds.

"Handlers" even walked around the event floor holding baby dinosaurs for kids to pet, including a baby triceratops. Green-screen photos and other photo opportunities were scattered around the floor.

Kids could also jump inside a handful of different bounce houses as well as ride mini dinosaur-shaped quads or go for rides on baby dinosaurs with the purchase of extra tickets.

Dino Stroll's charitable initiative Stomp Out Hunger collected canned and non-perishable foods at the entrance, as well.

