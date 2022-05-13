Junkyard fire in Galloway Township closes part of Route 50; road reopened

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments from several counties battled a Thursday night blaze at a junkyard that closed both north and southbound lanes on Route 50, Hamilton Township police said.

Route 50, between the Atlantic City Expressway and the entrance to the Atlantic County 5-H Fairgrounds were closed from around 8 p.m. Thursday to 7:30 a.m. Friday as crews battled a fire at American Auto at 3210 Route 50 in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township.

Hamilton police said a large pile of scrap metal was engulfed in flames. Units remained on scene for about four hours while the fire apparatus performed fire suppression.

Several companies including Laureldale, Cologne and Egg Harbor City were initially on the scene. Mays Landing, South Egg Harbor and Weymouth fire companies also responded, as did Hamilton Township EMS, according to reports from the Twitter account @911__ICE.

Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington and Gloucester County Tanker Task Force, the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management, New Jersey Division of Fire Safety, New Jersey Department of Transportation and the Egg Harbor City Police Department assisted on the scene, police said.

The incident is being investigated by Fire Investigator Officer L. Murray and Hamilton Township Fire Official Chris Debiase. Any information can be sent to Murray at 609-625-2700 ext. 806.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.