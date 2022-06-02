 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
June 8 meeting to discuss future of Atlantic City neighborhood

Inlet

ATLANTIC CITY — People will have a chance next week to give their input on what changes they would like to see made in the city's Inlet neighborhood.

Atlantic Cape Community College and the Inlet Community Development Corp. will host a public meeting Wednesday to get feedback on the Inlet Neighborhood Revitalization Action Strategy.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Uptown School Complex auditorium at 323 Madison Ave., according to a flyer for the event.

Those seeking to review the draft of the strategy or learn more about the project can visit atlantic.edu/inlet.

The state Department of Community Affairs awarded Atlantic Cape a grant in April 2021 to create a revitalization plan for the Inlet. The June 8 meeting comes after a public meeting in November and regular, monthly meetings of the Inlet Neighborhood Community Advisory Committee that the college assembled.

It is the last scheduled public meeting before Atlantic Cape is set to submit the revitalization strategy to the state for review. State approval for the plan is expected to come in September.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

