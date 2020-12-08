Judy Ward making history as incoming mayor of Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — On Jan. 1, Judy Ward will take office as mayor of Pleasantville after serving 15 years on the city’s council.
She will make history as the city’s first woman mayor, and Atlantic County’s first Black woman elected mayor, a term she will serve for four years.
“I’m very excited to be mayor,” she said. “There’s so much to do now. I’m trying to get ready to be mayor, but I look forward to it. I’m up for the challenge.”
Born in Atlantic City, Ward moved to Pleasantville 42 years ago. She got into public service years later when her sons attended South Main Street Elementary School, where she volunteered to be on various committees and created the school’s African American Club.
“I was a public servant before I was a politician,” she said. “I like to consider myself a public servant more so than a politician. That sounds a little softer.”
Once she retired from Verizon, where she worked in intercept and operative services, she was asked by then-Mayor Ralph Peterson to run on his ticket and won.
“The rest is history,” she said.
During her 15 years on council she was appointed council president multiple times — the first female to hold the position — and has served on every committee within the city, she said.
“She knows the people, she knows Pleasantville,” said Mayor Jesse Tweedle. “She has the recipe for success because she has all of the necessary credentials.”
Tweedle has served as mayor the last 12 years and leaves office on Dec. 31.
While he said Ward is passionate about every demographic that makes up the city, she has a strong focus on the senior citizen community and making sure they have a healthy, social and active lifestyle.
“That speaks volumes to the type of person she is,” Tweedle said.
Some aspects Ward wants to focus on as mayor are getting more rateables for the city, cleaning up and bringing more businesses to Main Street, continuing with community policing, re-creating the city’s Babe Ruth baseball league and opening a senior center.
She also wants to have community meetings in both of the city’s wards to hear residents’ wants and needs.
And how does she plan to move the city forward come 2021?
“That is the million-dollar question, because of COVID,” she said. “Everything is so different now because of COVID. I plan on seeing what’s available to us as far as grants and everything we can do, and then take it from there.”
As for making history, she said it’s a very exciting time to be a part of it.
“I wanted to pursue my government experience at a higher level,” she said. “This is a good year to do it. I think it’s an exciting time in history for women to run and to have a seat at the table, which gives a different perspective.”
Michael Suleiman, chair of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, said Ward embodies what it’s like to be a Black woman in politics.
“There is a double standard when it comes to women in politics, much less women of color in politics,” he said. “Ambitious men in politics are kind of the normal thing and are respected, but when women are ambitious they’re often looked at as power hungry or manipulative. It’s tough, but Judy has persevered.”
He described Ward as being deliberative, a groundbreaker and the type of person who “gives it to you straight.”
“You may not like what she has to say, but she’ll give it to you, and that’s what I respect,” he said. “Judy is going to tell the citizens of Pleasantville the truth, whether it’s good, bad or indifferent.
“She’s got a heart of gold but can be tough as nails,” he added. “Tough but fair.”
While she’s making history locally, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is making history on the national stage, Ward hopes the future is, in fact, female.
“I hope more of us have a seat at the table,” she said. “I have no problem with males being involved, but I think there will be more of us in the future that will run for office.”
Growing up her role models were her mother, Georgia King, and poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.
“My mom just seemed like she could do anything,” she said. “She was the one who encouraged me to do anything.
“She was my greatest support system, until I decided I was going to run for council,” she added with a laugh. “At that point it was all men and, her being old-school, said, ‘Well Judy, you don’t need to be in there with all those politicians.’”
But after she saw Ward’s successes as a councilwoman, she came around.
“She became my biggest campaigner,” she said.
And adding the title of mayor to her portfolio will give Ward another opportunity to encourage other young women.
“Now’s the time a lot of females are coming in,” Tweedle said. “It’s like Kamala (Harris), all these women are inspiring young African American females to know that they can do anything they want.
“South Jersey is very unique,” he added. “To have a powerful Black female in South Jersey speaks volumes.”
He said being mayor comes with a lot of responsibility. The job is to help people and improve their quality of life, and he believes Ward will make that happen.
“I always said, ‘If you want something done, give it to a female,’” he said.
FAVE-5: CJ's most memorable stories from 2020
Over the last year, it seems that COVID-19 has made its way into every one of my stories. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case when it came to my five most memorable pieces, except for one.
One of my favorite stories to ever report on was published in January. It was the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act, better known as Prohibition. Being from the area, and a little bit of a history geek, I highlighted multiple businesses, and a home, that once acted as speakeasies during the 1920’s. My reporting took me up back stairwells and down underground hallways, and the result was a feature piece on Atlantic City’s worst-kept secret.
January also brought the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. With the help of Stockton University, I was able to speak with local Holocaust survivors who were sent to Auschwitz or lived in ghettos during the war. I’m forever grateful that I met these survivors to hear their stories and reflect on a time that I learned about in history class. Their stories are important and should never be forgotten.
This next story wasn’t supposed to end this way. Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get his kidney, but COVID-19 screwed everything up. I’ve always had good working relationships with mayors, but Andy was different. Last winter I was driving down the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when I spotted a billboard pleading for a kidney for Andy. I turned around to drive by again, took a picture of it, then called Andy. His wife had just died, but he was willing to talk to me about his search for an organ donor. Andy was completely open about his condition. There was trust there, I believe. He invited me into his home for an interview. I met his donor, his kids, his dog. He showed vulnerability and got teary eyed after one particular question I asked. His kidney transplant was planned for March 17. On March 13, he got the call that his surgery was postponed due to the virus. He text me that night as I was driving to a friends, my heart broke for him. The surgery was to happen in early June as COVID-19 cases went down, but in May his health deteriorated and he was hospitalized. I kept in touch with his donor over the summer, checking in every few weeks to see how he was doing. The outlook was good, until it wasn’t. When I got the text that he had died I immediately called my editor, balling my eyes out. Two minutes later I knew I had to go into “reporter mode” and write an obituary, it was one of the hardest times I had to put my emotions aside and simply do my job. This story does have an uplifting ending though. The Brigantine Lion’s Club, of which Andy was a part of, recently named a Seeing Eye dog in training after Andy.
Over the summer, in the trenches of the Black Lives Matter movement, I covered a Blue Lives Matter rally in Northfield, which all stemmed from a Facebook post. Hundreds of people came out to City Hall, temporarily blocking a portion of Shore Road, to support the police. There were a few Black Lives Matter supporters there as well. At one point I was standing back on the sidewalk, taking in the whole scene, when people from opposing sides were at each other’s throats, seconds away from a physical altercation. “I can’t believe this is happening…in Northfield,” I thought to myself. I’ve watched these protests all over the country, but to see one happen in your own backyard hit different. I hated, and still hate, the divisiveness.
My fifth favorite story was about a horse in Brigantine. A councilmember had mentioned it in passing at a meeting and my ears immediately perked up. “There’s a horse?? In Brigantine??” I thought to myself. After a call to the city manager and a drive down Bayshore Avenue I found the horse, who had become an overnight celebrity in the town. After interviewing the family, I ran to the library to write the story and called Mayor Andy Simpson to get a quote. I remember cracking up, quietly—as I was still in the library, as he rambled off about the horse. His quotes from this story are still my favorite.
Local speakeasies made popular during Prohibition are still standing 100 years later.
‘I want to go back as a human being and not an inmate’: South Jersey survivors of Auschwitz go back for 75th anniversary
Local Holocaust survivors reflect on their experiences on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get a new kidney, but then COVID-19 happened.
A Blue Lives Matter rally brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall.
A rescue horse that was temporarily staying in Brigantine became an overnight celebrity in the seaside town.
