Judy Ward making history as incoming mayor of Pleasantville

“She knows the people, she knows Pleasantville,” said Mayor Jesse Tweedle. “She has the recipe for success because she has all of the necessary credentials.”

Tweedle has served as mayor the last 12 years and leaves office on Dec. 31.

While he said Ward is passionate about every demographic that makes up the city, she has a strong focus on the senior citizen community and making sure they have a healthy, social and active lifestyle.

“That speaks volumes to the type of person she is,” Tweedle said.

Some aspects Ward wants to focus on as mayor are getting more rateables for the city, cleaning up and bringing more businesses to Main Street, continuing with community policing, re-creating the city’s Babe Ruth baseball league and opening a senior center.

She also wants to have community meetings in both of the city’s wards to hear residents’ wants and needs.

And how does she plan to move the city forward come 2021?

“That is the million-dollar question, because of COVID,” she said. “Everything is so different now because of COVID. I plan on seeing what’s available to us as far as grants and everything we can do, and then take it from there.”