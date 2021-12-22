Judge will order mediation in Atlantic County lawsuit to stop new casino PILOT law

"You can stretch (the law), which is what they did," Levinson said of the Legislature rushing through the bills just before Christmas without discussion or transparency. "But it returns to normal when you let go."

Most lawmakers are embarrassed by the way the bills passed, Levinson said.

"They promised the casinos they would do this and they did," Levinson said. "They didn't say it was going to stick."

Levinson said the county had a consent agreement the lawmakers violated, calling the case "just a question of fundamental fairness."

Levinson was talking about a 2018 settlement of an earlier lawsuit the county filed over the original 2016 PILOT law. That settlement was based on that original law through 2026.

"If either the Senate or Assembly bill is enacted into law, it will decimate this court's consent order by causing Atlantic County to receive an estimated $35,475,000 less than the county has a right to receive under the consent order," according to a certification document signed by Levinson.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney on Wednesday sent out a press release celebrating Gov. Phil Murphy's signing of the new PILOT law.