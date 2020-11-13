Judge to rule on recount request in West Wildwood by Nov. 24

Ksiazek said West Wildwood is such a small community, it is typical for races to be decided by a small number of votes. But that number does not represent a small percentage of the vote, he said.

"Our slate won by almost 20%," Ksiazek said. "It wasn't a close race."

Banning said the incumbents had not shown any evidence of error or fraud.

"If you allow this recount, the standard would be any one could be recounted," Banning said.

Fox is a longtime elected official in West Wildwood. He is fighting state ethics charges and fines over several issues, including his handling of rehiring and giving a raise to the woman he lives with, borough Police Chief Jackie Ferentz. Taxpayers are still paying off a $1.7 million judgment Ferentz won in a court case against the borough, with the insurer refusing to pay and saying Fox and the governing body didn't allow the borough to defend itself properly.

The Cape May County Clerk's Office on Tuesday posted the results of the vast majority of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots cast in the election.