Judge to rule on recount request in West Wildwood by Nov. 24
Judge to rule on recount request in West Wildwood by Nov. 24

A judge said Friday he would wait for final results in West Wildwood after the election is certified Nov. 20 before ruling on a request for a recount by three incumbent commissioners who are behind in the vote. 

Assignment Judge Julio Mendez said he will issue a decision by Nov. 24.

The Cape May County Board of Elections is still counting small numbers of ballots as voters respond to "cure letters" giving them the chance to fix signatures or other problems with their ballots, according to testimony at a hearing Friday morning from county Registrar Michael Kennedy.

Those voters have until Wednesday to return the requested information.

Mayor Christopher Fox and Commissioners Scott Golden and Amy Korobellis so far are losing to three challengers by at least 33 votes in the small community where 361 ballots were cast.

Challenger John J. Banning got 191 votes, Matthew J. Ksiazek got 192 and Joseph D. Segrest got 191; while Fox got 153, Golden 156 and Korobellis 158.

Speaking for the petitioners, Fox said they were requesting a recount because "this was an unprecedented election, where we no longer went to the voting booth."

Instead, paper ballots were counted at the county Board of Elections, he said, where human error could skew results. He said as few as 20 votes being attributed wrongly to the challengers rather than the incumbents would result in a totally different outcome.

Ksiazek said West Wildwood is such a small community, it is typical for races to be decided by a small number of votes. But that number does not represent a small percentage of the vote, he said.

"Our slate won by almost 20%," Ksiazek said. "It wasn't a close race."

Banning said the incumbents had not shown any evidence of error or fraud.

"If you allow this recount, the standard would be any one could be recounted," Banning said.

Fox is a longtime elected official in West Wildwood. He is fighting state ethics charges and fines over several issues, including his handling of rehiring and giving a raise to the woman he lives with, borough Police Chief Jackie Ferentz. Taxpayers are still paying off a $1.7 million judgment Ferentz won in a court case against the borough, with the insurer refusing to pay and saying Fox and the governing body didn't allow the borough to defend itself properly.

The Cape May County Clerk's Office on Tuesday posted the results of the vast majority of vote-by-mail and provisional ballots cast in the election.

County Clerk Rita Fulginiti said three more ballots from West Wildwood were counted recently, but she was unable to add them to the totals online because one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and her office had to be vacated Thursday for deep cleaning.

"I will await the certified final results," Mendez said after hearing all the testimony. "Ballots are still being counted and received."

John Banning

