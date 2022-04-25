Judge to rule by May 2 on state's request for PILOT law reconsideration

ATLANTIC CITY — A previous judge was wrong to decide that changes to the casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes law violated a 2018 court settlement with Atlantic County, and that sanctions against the state would be determined by the court, lawyers for the state argued in Superior Court Monday.

The hearing on the state's request for reconsideration in the case was before Assignment Judge Michael J. Blee, who said he would rule by May 2.

Attorney for the state Ron Israel argued that Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk should have restricted his Feb. 25 decision to whether the law should be prevented from taking effect or not.

Instead, Israel said Marczyk went further and ruled the consent order had been violated. The state filed the request for reconsideration March 17.

According to Israel, of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi, the state had argued only on the question of enjoining the law and had no idea that the question of the consent order would come up, and so did not prepare to argue that point.

Marczyk's order did not stop the law from taking effect, except as it pertained to violating the settlement with Atlantic County. The judge said a later hearing would address damages and/or sanctions against the state.

"We are asking you to vacate the finding that the amendments violated the consent order, because it was not ... what the state responded to," Israel said.

Due process requires giving the state opportunity to address the consent order in a separate hearing, Israel said.

Ron Riccio, respresenting the county, argued it was clear from communication on the case that the issue of the 2018 consent order would be key to the question of whether the law should be kept from being enacted.

"Judge Marczyk's decision is entitled to respect by your honor," said Riccio, of McElroy Deutsch. "They have made no allegation of substantive error of law ... or that legal principles were violated in any way."

Riccio said he had submitted "at least 10 different occasions in which defendants were put on notice the county considered the amendments to be a violation of the consent order."

Blee said he has taken over the case from Marczyk, who has been temporarily reassigned to Appellate Court. Motions for reconsideration are usually heard by the same judge that issued the order in question.

Atlantic County sued the state to stop the amended PILOT law from taking effect, saying the changes will cost the county $15 million to $26 million through 2026 compared to the original PILOT law. It was that PILOT law that was key to the 2018 settlement order, according to the county.

The law passed quickly in December and was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy days before Christmas.

The new law drastically lowered casinos’ payments from what they would have been had the original PILOT law continued — mainly by removing online sports betting and internet gaming from calculations of gross gaming revenue.

Under the consent order, the county was to get about 13% of PILOT funds calculated under the 2016 law. That law was interpreted as including online sports betting and internet gaming under gross gaming revenues.

The original casino PILOT law was enacted to help stabilize Atlantic City finances, after successful casino property tax appeals and competition from other regional casino markets almost bankrupted the city.

“All we want them to do is keep their agreement, honor their commitments,” Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

