Judge to hear complaint vs Atlantic City GOP candidates re illegal electioneering

The Atlantic County Democrats asked a Superior Court Judge on Thursday to stop what they allege is illegal electioneering by two Republican candidates for Atlantic City City Council.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge James P. Savio will hear the complaint at 2 p.m., one of the defendants said Friday.

Attorneys Robert D. Herman and Elliott Almanza filed the against at-large candidates Rizwan Malik and Matthew Diullio-Jusino on behalf of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

It asks Savio to enjoin the two Republicans from handing out election materials or otherwise electioneering within 100 feet of the early voting site at the Atlantic City Free Public Library.

Diullo-Jusino said election officials have come out several times with measuring devices, and "we are confident the matter will be dismissed."

"We have no need to electioneer, because we are going to win," Diullo-Jusino said Friday. "That's my official statement."

