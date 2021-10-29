 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge to hear complaint vs Atlantic City GOP candidates re illegal electioneering
0 comments
top story

Judge to hear complaint vs Atlantic City GOP candidates re illegal electioneering

{{featured_button_text}}

The Atlantic County Democrats asked a Superior Court Judge on Thursday to stop what they allege is illegal electioneering by two Republican candidates for Atlantic City City Council.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge James P. Savio will hear the complaint at 2 p.m., one of the defendants said Friday.

Attorneys Robert D. Herman and Elliott Almanza filed the against at-large candidates Rizwan Malik and Matthew Diullio-Jusino on behalf of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

It asks Savio to enjoin the two Republicans from handing out election materials or otherwise electioneering within 100 feet of the early voting site at the Atlantic City Free Public Library.

Diullo-Jusino said election officials have come out several times with measuring devices, and "we are confident the matter will be dismissed."

"We have no need to electioneer, because we are going to win," Diullo-Jusino said Friday. "That's my official statement."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The complaint alleges illegal electioneering by the two has "been occurring virtually unabated at the Atlantic City early voting site since Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021," even though the Atlantic County Board of Elections installed a blue line on Sunday, the second day of early voting, indicating the 100-foot distance after getting complaints.

Diullo-Jusino, however, said the allegations are wrong.

"I think my opponents are confused. At 5 p.m. the library closes and they change the entrance (to early voting)," Diullo-Jusino said when reached by phone on Friday. "The blue line is for after 5 p.m., and before 5 p.m. is the yellow line. We have paid very close attention."

Diullo-Jusino said allegations that he and Malik have left the area when they see a police presence, and return after police leave, are "blatantly false."

The Democrats said they provided photos of Malik and Diullio-Jusino distributing campaign materials within the 100-foot barrier on various days and provided a sworn statement from Atlantic City resident Yasna Babich about witnessing the electioneering.

State law bans any electioneering within 100 feet of a polling site.

The early voting site is at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, located at One North Tennessee Ave.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. traffic deaths rose over 18% in first 6 months of 2021

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News