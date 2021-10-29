Judge to hear complaint vs Atlantic City GOP candidates re illegal electioneering

The Atlantic County Democrats asked a Superior Court Judge on Thursday to stop what they allege is illegal electioneering by two Republican candidates for Atlantic City City Council.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge James P. Savio will hear the complaint at 2 p.m., one of the defendants said Friday.
Attorneys Robert D. Herman and Elliott Almanza filed the against at-large candidates Rizwan Malik and Matthew Diullio-Jusino on behalf of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.
It asks Savio to enjoin the two Republicans from handing out election materials or otherwise electioneering within 100 feet of the early voting site at the Atlantic City Free Public Library.
Diullo-Jusino said election officials have come out several times with measuring devices, and "we are confident the matter will be dismissed."
"We have no need to electioneer, because we are going to win," Diullo-Jusino said Friday. "That's my official statement."
The complaint alleges illegal electioneering by the two has "been occurring virtually unabated at the Atlantic City early voting site since Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021," even though the Atlantic County Board of Elections installed a blue line on Sunday, the second day of early voting, indicating the 100-foot distance after getting complaints.
Diullo-Jusino, however, said the allegations are wrong.
"I think my opponents are confused. At 5 p.m. the library closes and they change the entrance (to early voting)," Diullo-Jusino said when reached by phone on Friday. "The blue line is for after 5 p.m., and before 5 p.m. is the yellow line. We have paid very close attention."
Diullo-Jusino said allegations that he and Malik have left the area when they see a police presence, and return after police leave, are "blatantly false."
The Democrats said they provided photos of Malik and Diullio-Jusino distributing campaign materials within the 100-foot barrier on various days and provided a sworn statement from Atlantic City resident Yasna Babich about witnessing the electioneering.
State law bans any electioneering within 100 feet of a polling site.
The early voting site is at the Atlantic City Free Public Library, located at One North Tennessee Ave.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
