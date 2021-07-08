 Skip to main content
Judge to consider if special election must be separate from Nov. 2 general
witherspoon_parker.jpg

Democrat Thelma Witherspoon and Republican Andrew Parker will face off again in a special election for the 3rd District Atlantic County commissioner’s seat.

 Press photos

The judge overseeing the special election for District 3 County Commissioner will soon decide whether it will be held separately or simultaneously with the Nov. 2 general election, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said Thursday.

A special election is needed to determine the winner in the November 2020 race because the wrong ballots were sent to enough people in the district to affect the outcome, an appellate court recently ruled.

The seat has been empty all year as the two candidates — Republican Andrew Parker, of Egg Harbor Township, and Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township — have fought in court over the results.

“The judge requested briefs on whether the special election could be combined with the general election,” Caterson said, “and whether Andrew Parker can be on the ballot twice or would have to pick one race.”

Parker, who has been an Egg Harbor Township Committeeman since 2018, is running for reelection for that seat in the 2021 election.

Witherspoon was certified the winner of the county commissioner race in November 2020, but the county clerk had sent the wrong ballots to so many people in the district a judge ruled it may have affected the outcome and ordered a new election. Legal appeals held up a speedy new election, but an appellate court recently agreed a special election must happen.

District 3 covers parts of both townships.

“It’s not illegal from what I’ve been told (to be in two races on the same ballot), but we can’t serve in both positions,” Parker said. “I don’t think it’s in anybody’s interest to have me in two different places on the ballot.”

Parker said he’d rather the special election for the commissioner seat be held as soon as possible.

“The district hasn’t had representation all this time — there’s been no one there,” Parker said. “I’d like to get it over with so that everyone can move on and get representation for the district. It’s a lot of work for Thelma’s team and my team to campaign.”

Witherspoon could not be reached for comment Thursday, but Atlantic County Democratic Chairperson Michael Suleiman said the party is still weighing its legal options.

“If there is going to be a special election this year, it would only make sense to have it the same time as the general election,” Suleiman said. “In the meantime, Andrew Parker needs to decide which race he’s running for.”

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk held a phone conference with attorneys in the case Wednesday, and the briefs are due Friday, Caterson said.

Witherspoon was certified the winner in November after getting 15,034 votes to Parker’s 14,748, but Marczyk decertified her win in January after Parker contested the results. The county clerk had sent ballots without the 3rd District race on them to 338 voters in the district who should have had it on their ballot. Since Parker lost by just 286 votes, in March, Marczyk ordered a new election.

Witherspoon appealed, but an appellate court agreed with Marczyk on June 29 and sent it back to him for final orders.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210 mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

