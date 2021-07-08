Judge to consider if special election must be separate from Nov. 2 general

District 3 covers parts of both townships.

“It’s not illegal from what I’ve been told (to be in two races on the same ballot), but we can’t serve in both positions,” Parker said. “I don’t think it’s in anybody’s interest to have me in two different places on the ballot.”

Parker said he’d rather the special election for the commissioner seat be held as soon as possible.

“The district hasn’t had representation all this time — there’s been no one there,” Parker said. “I’d like to get it over with so that everyone can move on and get representation for the district. It’s a lot of work for Thelma’s team and my team to campaign.”

Witherspoon could not be reached for comment Thursday, but Atlantic County Democratic Chairperson Michael Suleiman said the party is still weighing its legal options.

“If there is going to be a special election this year, it would only make sense to have it the same time as the general election,” Suleiman said. “In the meantime, Andrew Parker needs to decide which race he’s running for.”

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk held a phone conference with attorneys in the case Wednesday, and the briefs are due Friday, Caterson said.