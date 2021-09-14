Judge rules against property registration ordinances

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his ruling dated Aug. 16, Mendez stated the townships had a legitimate interest in passing regulations seeking to address vacant and abandoned properties.

Mendez found, however, that the ordinances in question too broadly define what a vacant and abandoned home is, "which allows municipalities to collect fees from properties that were never abandoned, never blighted, and never vacant."

"The Court has great concern that this ultra-broad definition of vacant and abandoned homes, which is triggered by a mere default, is targeting financially vulnerable homeowners, is driven toward increasing municipal revenue, and is not reasonably addressing issues concerning (vacant and abandoned properties)," according to the ruling.

Mendez also said the fee structure imposed by the townships was arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable in that there was no connection between the fees imposed and any regulatory services provided.

