Judge protects anonymity in Atlantic City needle exchange lawsuit

ATLANTIC CITY — Three plaintiffs, all injection drug users, will be able to proceed anonymously in a lawsuit trying to stop the closure of a needle exchange program in the city.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Michael Blee on Friday granted a motion by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance and three individuals known as D.G., R.K. and F.J.
"The plaintiffs should not be compelled to turn themselves into social outcasts to pursue their rights in court," Blee said, or to protect the public health and issues that affect the community at large.
He asked the attorneys on both sides to fashion protective orders to allow for city attorneys to get the names of the plaintiffs, and to depose them without having their names and other information made public.
If the attorneys cannot agree on terms in two weeks, the court will intervene in crafting the orders, Blee said.
The AIDS Alliance and the plaintiffs are suing the city, saying an ordinance to close the needle exchange, passed by City Council in August and originally due to take effect in October, will harm public health and was undertaken in an arbitrary and capricious manner.
ATLANTIC CITY — A judge on Thursday issued an order stopping the city from closing the local…
The 14-year-old program, run out of a site on Tennessee Avenue near Pacific Avenue, allows intravenous drug users to exchange used needles for free, clean ones.
The program is credited with greatly reducing transmission of HIV and other pathogens through sharing of needles, which can be common when clean needles are difficult to obtain.
Critics and members of council who voted to shut down the program have said it perpetuates drug use in the city. They also have said other communities must share the burden of providing such services.
Blee said the three plaintiffs had revealed "deeply personal information" about their health status — some are HIV positive — and their drug usage. In many cases their friends and family members were unaware of such details.
Plaintiffs' attorney Frank Corrado and city attorney Brian Hak agreed to work together to craft a protective order after the judge's ruling.
In oral arguments before the judge's decision, Corrado said the state statute that allowed for needle-exchange programs "requires the names of the participants ... be kept confidential. That's a recognition by the Legislature that the privacy interests involved here are extremely strong."
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s…
Corrado also said the plaintiffs are not seeking monetary or other damages, and are simply asking for the continuation of a public health program that guarantees anonymity.
The city's main argument was that the public is best served by openness, and the city needs to be able to verify the litigants are who they claim to be.
"There is presumption of openness in court proceedings," Hak argued. "Only in exceptional circumstances should a party be allowed to proceed anonymously ... even in the event personal relationships may be impacted or cause embarrassment to the party."
It's important for the city to knows who the litigants are, Hak said, to know if they have the standing to challenge the ordinance.
"We can’t verify they live in the city. They could be transient individuals," Hak said.
Blee, however, pointed out the needle exchange in Atlantic City is the only one in South Jersey, other than in Camden. He seemed to challenge the idea that they must be city residents to sue to stop the city from ending the program.
ATLANTIC CITY — The South Jersey AIDS Alliance and three residents have filed a lawsuit aski…
"We don’t know if they are residents of the state," Hak said. "They could be from Delaware. ... That's the point. We don't know."
Both sides agreed a protective order can be crafted to allow the city to test the allegations of the plaintiffs' ability to participate in the lawsuit without revealing their identities publicly.
In early December, Blee ordered the city cannot close the needle exchange while the lawsuit proceeds.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.