Judge protects anonymity in Atlantic City needle exchange lawsuit

The program is credited with greatly reducing transmission of HIV and other pathogens through sharing of needles, which can be common when clean needles are difficult to obtain.

Critics and members of council who voted to shut down the program have said it perpetuates drug use in the city. They also have said other communities must share the burden of providing such services.

Blee said the three plaintiffs had revealed "deeply personal information" about their health status — some are HIV positive — and their drug usage. In many cases their friends and family members were unaware of such details.

Plaintiffs' attorney Frank Corrado and city attorney Brian Hak agreed to work together to craft a protective order after the judge's ruling.

In oral arguments before the judge's decision, Corrado said the state statute that allowed for needle-exchange programs "requires the names of the participants ... be kept confidential. That's a recognition by the Legislature that the privacy interests involved here are extremely strong."

Corrado also said the plaintiffs are not seeking monetary or other damages, and are simply asking for the continuation of a public health program that guarantees anonymity.