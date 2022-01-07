 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge protects anonymity in Atlantic City needle exchange lawsuit
0 Comments
top story

Judge protects anonymity in Atlantic City needle exchange lawsuit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Needle exchange in Atlantic City

Advocates for Atlantic City’s clean syringe exchange program at 32 S. Tennessee Ave. will rally Tuesday in support of a new fixed location for the needle exchange as City Council weighs its future.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Three plaintiffs, all injection drug users, will be able to proceed anonymously in a lawsuit trying to stop the closure of a needle exchange program in the city.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Michael Blee on Friday granted a motion by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance and three individuals known as D.G., R.K. and F.J.

"The plaintiffs should not be compelled to turn themselves into social outcasts to pursue their rights in court," Blee said, or to protect the public health and issues that affect the community at large.

He asked the attorneys on both sides to fashion protective orders to allow for city attorneys to get the names of the plaintiffs, and to depose them without having their names and other information made public.  

If the attorneys cannot agree on terms in two weeks, the court will intervene in crafting the orders, Blee said.

The AIDS Alliance and the plaintiffs are suing the city, saying an ordinance to close the needle exchange, passed by City Council in August and originally due to take effect in October, will harm public health and was undertaken in an arbitrary and capricious manner.

The 14-year-old program, run out of a site on Tennessee Avenue near Pacific Avenue, allows intravenous drug users to exchange used needles for free, clean ones.

The program is credited with greatly reducing transmission of HIV and other pathogens through sharing of needles, which can be common when clean needles are difficult to obtain.

Critics and members of council who voted to shut down the program have said it perpetuates drug use in the city. They also have said other communities must share the burden of providing such services.

Blee said the three plaintiffs had revealed "deeply personal information" about their health status — some are HIV positive — and their drug usage. In many cases their friends and family members were unaware of such details.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Plaintiffs' attorney Frank Corrado and city attorney Brian Hak agreed to work together to craft a protective order after the judge's ruling.

In oral arguments before the judge's decision, Corrado said the state statute that allowed for needle-exchange programs "requires the names of the participants ... be kept confidential. That's a recognition by the Legislature that the privacy interests involved here are extremely strong."

Corrado also said the plaintiffs are not seeking monetary or other damages, and are simply asking for the continuation of a public health program that guarantees anonymity.

The city's main argument was that the public is best served by openness, and the city needs to be able to verify the litigants are who they claim to be.

"There is presumption of openness in court proceedings," Hak argued. "Only in exceptional circumstances should a party be allowed to proceed anonymously ... even in the event personal relationships may be impacted or cause embarrassment to the party."

It's important for the city to knows who the litigants are, Hak said, to know if they have the standing to challenge the ordinance.

"We can’t verify they live in the city. They could be transient individuals," Hak said.

Blee, however, pointed out the needle exchange in Atlantic City is the only one in South Jersey, other than in Camden. He seemed to challenge the idea that they must be city residents to sue to stop the city from ending the program.

"We don’t know if they are residents of the state," Hak said. "They could be from Delaware. ... That's the point. We don't know."

Both sides agreed a protective order can be crafted to allow the city to test the allegations of the plaintiffs' ability to participate in the lawsuit without revealing their identities publicly.

In early December, Blee ordered the city cannot close the needle exchange while the lawsuit proceeds.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests, anger as Hun Sen visits Myanmar’s military leaders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News