Judge picks map that splits AC, P'ville in county commission races

Atlantic City and Pleasantville will now be in two separate county commissioner districts, after an appointed tie-breaker on the county redistricting commission picked the map proposed by Democrats.

Retired Superior Court Judge Georgina Curio released her decision Monday morning, substantially changing the boundaries of four of the five county voting districts to expand minority influence.

She had heard arguments from each side at a meeting Wednesday night.

Voting districts at all levels are refigured after each U.S. Census, to reflect population and demographic changes.

In her decision, Curio said requirements of the federal Voting Rights Act trumped other considerations, as the Democratic map will give minority voters a greater chance to participate in the political process together with white voters while maintaining a minority-majority district in District 1.

"I have every confidence in the willingness and ability of those shifted to different districts to overcome the disruption, confusion, inconvenience and disappointment," Curio said. "While I don’t for a minute dismiss or diminish the (towns') deeply held and long-standing connections ... those considerations must yield."

Democratic District 1 Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who is African American, will run for re-election in November in a new District 1 that will now include Atlantic City and the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport, plus a small section of Egg Harbor Township.

Coursey, along with Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other minority officials, supported the Democratic map this year.

But during the last redistricting process in 2011, Coursey and other African American leaders argued that Pleasantville and Atlantic City should be kept in one district to preserve the minority-majority district.

The decision also pairs Pleasantville with the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point and with Absecon, as well as a section of Egg Harbor Township.

"We now have a fair, representative and legal map for all 275,000 residents of Atlantic County," Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman said on Monday. "I am particularly grateful for the support we received from minority communities."

Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis, on the other hand, accused Democrats of embracing a "destructive woke ideology that seeks to divide Americans based upon race."

"This process has demonstrated how much Atlantic County Democrats are consumed with hate," Davis said Monday. "They repeatedly attached the plan we offered as racist and segregationist even though African American leaders endorsed the very same plan 10 years ago and 20 years ago. What has changed?"

For decades Atlantic City and Pleasantville were together in District 1 with the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township; and the Downbeach and Mainland towns were together in District 2.

Curio said she agreed with the Democratic argument that District 1 will remain a majority-minority district under the Democratic plan, and the new District 2 would provide more chance for minority participation.

"Under the Democratic map, then, the majority-minority district is maintained and minority voter influence is expanded, satisfying the Voting Rights Act standard," Curio said.

The Republican map maintains the existing majority-minority district so "may be seen as technically satisfying that aspect of the VRA standard," Curio said.

But because it packs minority voters into one district it can be accused of diluting their countywide influence, she said.

Currently 2 of 9 county commissioners are African American — Coursey and Republican Andrew Parker of District 3 — and no commissioner is Hispanic or from one of the Asian communities that have grown in Atlantic City.

Curio stated in her decision she considered the Democratic and Republican maps to be roughly equal for preserving communities of interest, contiguity and compactness, and municipal boundaries.

She gave a slight edge to the Republican map on population equality and continuity of representation.

Curio also gave a slight advantage to the Democratic map for partisan fairness, which she said allowed for more competitiveness.

But she said those standards were given minimal or moderate weight in her decision, which was largely based on Voting Rights Act considerations.

"This is so not only because it is a federal statute ... but because it is supported by significant numbers of the public and because it is the right result," Curio said.

At the Wednesday night hearing, a Republican consultant had argued the Downbeach and Mainland communities should stay together, as should Pleasantville and Atlantic City, in part because they share similar income levels and real estate values.

The public reaction to the consultant's words was "swift, it was intense and it overwhelmingly conveyed a sense of outrage and a desire to move beyond separateness and otherness and social, economic and racial dichotomies — to move toward inclusion," Curio said, although she also said such economic considerations are allowed under the law in redistricting.

Davis predicted the new map will not be as favorable to Democrats as they think.

"Republican County Executive Dennis Levinson won in (Commissioner Ernest) Coursey’s newly approved district by over 500 votes," Davis said. "Commissioner Coursey has flown under the radar his entire political career in safe Democrat districts. That ends this year.”

Davis said there’s a good chance Republicans will have a 9-0 majority on the board soon.

Suleiman, on the other hand, said District 1 will remain a safe district for Coursey.

"Murphy lost the county as a whole by 11 points," Suleiman said of the November 2021 election. "He won the four towns on Absecon Island by 14 pts. It (the new District 1) is clearly a solid Democratic district."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

