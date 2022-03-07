Judge picks Democratic map, splits AC from P'ville in county commission districts

Atlantic City and Pleasantville will now be in two separate county commissioner districts, after an appointed tie-breaker on the county redistricting commission picked the map proposed by Democrats.

Retired Superior Court Judge Georgina Curio released her decision Monday morning, drastically changing the boundaries of four of the five county voting districts.

In her decision she said requirements of the federal Voting Rights Act trumped all other considerations, as the Democratic map will give minority voters a greater chance to participate in the political process together with white voters while maintaining a minority-majority district in District 1.

"I have every confidence in the willingness and ability of those shifted to different districts to overcome the disruption, confusion, inconvenience and disappointment," Curio said. "While I don’t for a minute dismiss or diminish the deeply held and long-standing connections among and between various towns rooted in historic, economic, familial, emotional, religious and, yes, political ties, those considerations must yield."

Democratic District 1 Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who is African American, will run for re-election in November in a new District 1 that will now include Atlantic City and the Downbeach communities of Ventnor, Margate and Longport, plus a small section of Egg Harbor Township.

Coursey, along with Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and other minority officials, supported the Democratic map this year.

But during the last redistricting process in 2011, Coursey and other African American leaders argued during the last redistricting process that Pleasantville and Atlantic City should be kept in one district to preserve the minority majority district.

The decision also pairs Pleasantville with the Mainland communities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point and with Absecon, as well as a section of Egg Harbor Township.

"We now have a fair, representative and legal map for all 275,000 residents of Atlantic County," said Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman. "I am particularly grateful for the support we received from minority communities."

Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis, on the other hand, accused Democrats of embracing a "destructive woke ideology that seeks to divide Americans based upon race."

"This process has demonstrated how much Atlantic County Democrats are consumed with hate," Davis said Monday. "They repeatedly attached the plan we offered as racist and segregationist even though African American leaders endorsed the very same plan 10 years ago and 20 years ago. What has changed?"

For decades Atlantic City and Pleasantville were together in District 1 with the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township; and the Downbeach and Mainland towns were together in District 2.

The change will create two more competitive districts where one overwhelmingly Democratic and one overwhelmingly Republican district previously existed.

Curio said she agreed with the Democratic argument that District 1 will remain a 68.76% minority district under the Democratic plan, and the new District 2 would provide more chance for minority participation.

"Under the Democratic map, then, the majority minority district is maintained and minority voter influence is expanded, satisfying the Voting Rights Act standard," Curio said.

The Republican map maintains the existing majority minority district so "may be seen as technically satisfying that aspect of the VRA standard," Curio said.

But because it packs minority voters into one district it can be accused of diluting their countywide influence, she said.

Currently 2 of 9 county commissioners are African American — Democrat Coursey and Republican Andrew Parker of District 3 — and no commissioner is Hispanic or from one of the Asian communities that have grown in Atlantic City.

Curio stated in her decision she considered the Democratic and Republican maps to be in parity for preserving communities of interest, contiguity and compactness, and municipal boundaries, with a slight edge to the Republican map on population equality and continuity of representation.

She also found the maps to be very close on the issue of partisan fairness, with a slight advantage to the Democratic map, which she said allowed for more competitiveness.

But she said those standards were given minimal or moderate weight in her decision, which was largely based on Voting Rights Act considerations.

"In my view, consideration of the VRA and minority participation and influence carry far greater weight ... at this moment in time," Curio said "This is so not only because it is a federal statute that requires compliance, but because it is supported by significant numbers of the public and because it is the right result."

Other considerations must yield, Curio said, "to achieve the mandatory standard of the Voting Rights Act. Disruption pales in comparison to disenfranchisement."

Davis predicted the new map will not be as favorable to Democrats as they think.

“To Commissioner Ernest Coursey who endorsed our same Republican map in 2011 and 2002, I say be careful what you wish for," Davis said. "Republican County Executive Dennis Levinson won in Coursey’s newly approved district by over 500 votes. Commissioner Coursey has flown under the radar his entire political career in safe Democrat districts. That ends this year.”

Davis said there’s a good chance Republicans will have a 9-0 majority on the board soon.

Suleiman, on the other hand, said District 1 will remain a safe District for Coursey.

"Murphy lost the county as a whole by 11 points," Suleiman said of the November 2021 election. "He won the four towns on Absecon island by 14 pts. It (The new District 1) is clearly a solid Democratic district."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

