Judge orders suspect in Fairfield Township shooting to be held in jail

A Cumberland County Superior Court Judge ordered Monday a suspect in the May 22 shooting at a birthday party in Fairfield Township that left three people dead and nearly a dozen injured be held in jail.

Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo ordered that Kevin S. Dawkins be detained because of his past criminal history and evidence presented by the state.

The evidence included a surveillance video of Dawkins running outside when the shooting broke out while others were running inside to seek cover.

Dinaz Akhtar, Dawkins' attorney, said her client is innocent of the charges. On Friday, charges against Dawkins were upgraded from weapons charges to attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

"This is a really sad incident," Akhtar said during the more than 30-minute hearing. "He denies it was his gun. He found it in the driveway. He has fully cooperated with law enforcement. He is going to come to court and fight these charges."

Dawkins has seven days to appeal the judge's ruling. A preindictment conference for Dawkins is scheduled for July 15.

"He would pose a great risk to the community if he was released," said C.J. Wettstein, assistant prosecutor at Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

