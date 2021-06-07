Judge orders suspect in Fairfield Township shooting to be held in jail

A Cumberland County Superior Court Judge ordered Monday a suspect in the May 22 shooting at a birthday party in Fairfield Township that left three people dead and nearly a dozen injured be held in jail.
Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo ordered that Kevin S. Dawkins be detained because of his past criminal history and evidence presented by the state.
The evidence included a surveillance video of Dawkins running outside when the shooting broke out while others were running inside to seek cover.
Dinaz Akhtar, Dawkins' attorney, said her client is innocent of the charges. On Friday, charges against Dawkins were upgraded from weapons charges to attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
"This is a really sad incident," Akhtar said during the more than 30-minute hearing. "He denies it was his gun. He found it in the driveway. He has fully cooperated with law enforcement. He is going to come to court and fight these charges."
Dawkins has seven days to appeal the judge's ruling. A preindictment conference for Dawkins is scheduled for July 15.
"He would pose a great risk to the community if he was released," said C.J. Wettstein, assistant prosecutor at Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Of the 48 shell casings found at the shooting scene, 16 were related to the gun Dawkins was found with when he was arrested, Wettstein said.
Dawkins previously was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He was found hiding in the woods south of the Maplewood Gardens Apartments following the May 22 shooting that killed three people and injured 11. Kevin Elliot, 30, of Bridgeton, Asia Hester, 25, of Bridgeton, and Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville, died as a result of the shooting.
Two other people have been charged in connection to the shooting.
Darrell Dawkins, 31, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. Darrell Dawkins is the step-brother of Kevin Dawkins.
Larry McCrae, 39, of Bridgeton, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call State Police at 856-451-0101 or visit njccpo.org/tips. The State Police have a database for witnesses to upload cellphone video captured during the incident. Anonymous tips are welcome.
