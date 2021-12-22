Judge orders mediation in Atlantic County lawsuit to stop new casino PILOT law

A Superior Court judge scheduled a conference with attorneys for Jan. 4 and said he will order mediation in the lawsuit Atlantic County filed Wednesday morning against the state to stop the new casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes law from taking effect.

Judge Jospeh Marczyk, to whom the case was referred, said he will order mediation "as soon as possible," and ordered all parties to begin considering possible mediators.

The judge did not, however issue a temporary restraining order as requested by the county to stop the law from taking effect while the case moves forward.

"What we want to do is let them know we had a consent agreement they violated," County Executive Dennis Levinson said after filing the lawsuit. "It's just a question of fundamental fairness."

Levinson was talking about a 2018 settlement of an earlier lawsuit the county filed over the original 2016 PILOT law. That settlement was based on that original law through 2026.