Judge orders mediation in Atlantic County lawsuit to stop new casino PILOT law

A Superior Court judge scheduled a conference with attorneys for Jan. 4 and said he will order mediation in the lawsuit Atlantic County filed Wednesday morning against the state to stop the new casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes law from taking effect.
Judge Jospeh Marczyk, to whom the case was referred, said he will order mediation "as soon as possible," and ordered all parties to begin considering possible mediators.
The judge did not, however issue a temporary restraining order as requested by the county to stop the law from taking effect while the case moves forward.
"What we want to do is let them know we had a consent agreement they violated," County Executive Dennis Levinson said after filing the lawsuit. "It's just a question of fundamental fairness."
Levinson was talking about a 2018 settlement of an earlier lawsuit the county filed over the original 2016 PILOT law. That settlement was based on that original law through 2026.
"If either the Senate or Assembly bill is enacted into law, it will decimate this court's consent order by causing Atlantic County to receive an estimated $35,475,000 less than the county has a right to receive under the consent order," according to a certification document signed by Levinson.
A spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy said the office does not comment on pending litigation.
The county's attorneys from McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter filed an order to show cause in Atlantic County Superior Court.
The order asked Assignment Judge Julio Mendez to temporarily enjoin the state from enacting into law Senate bill 4007 or Assembly bill 5587, and to set an emergency hearing date to determine if the bills violate the existing consent order from 2018 and should be permanently blocked from taking effect.
Mendez referred the case to Marczyk, who ruled quickly.
The new legislation removes sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of what casinos owe in a basic PILOT, lowering their payments from an estimated $165 million under the current law to $110 million under the new one.
It gives the county the same amount in 2022 it received this year, about $17.5 million, but this year's payments were based on depressed casino revenues from 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the city administration support the new PILOT bills, saying the city will benefit from preventing more casino closures.
Small declined comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.
The Office of Legislative Services has estimated the county will lose about $3.9 million in 2022 under the new law, but the county estimates its losses at $5 million to $7 million.
OLS also estimates the city will lose funding as well, although some of the loss will be made up with increased Investment Alternative Tax funds that do not go to the county.
Both houses of the state Legislature passed the legislation on Monday, after rushed committee hearings with virtually no discussion of the bill's details.
Murphy signed it late Tuesday.
"To show you how bad this is, the sponsor of the legislation can’t even support it," Levinson said of Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who voted against the bill Monday as did Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.
"They realized they couldn't do that to their friends and neighbors who live in Atlantic County," Levinson said.
Armato said Monday he was unable to get enough information from casinos about the need for the bill, particularly the names of the four casinos State Sen. President Steve Sweeney has said would close without the bill.
Mazzeo said he opposed the bill Monday because it will mean less revenue for Atlantic County than it would receive under existing law.
Sweeney sponsored the bill in the Senate, and said during a committee hearing that Atlantic County had gotten too large a share from the original PILOT legislation.
That share of about 13.5% annually based on all gross gaming revenues, was determined by the court settlement.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
